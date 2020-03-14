The City of Sun Prairie's Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department issued a statement Friday, March 13 that said all department programs and services have been suspended through April 3, 2020.
"Over the last few weeks, information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has raised concerns, and we want you to know that we are committed to minimizing risks within our programs and keeping the public safe," wrote SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom.
The statement from Grissom said all recreation programs and services have been suspended until April 3, effective immediately.
Grissom said individuals registered for programs that are currently running, or which are scheduled to start between now and April 3, will receive a pro-rated credit to their RecPro account for all cancelled meeting dates.
Credits will be posted to RecPro accounts by Friday, March 20. Registrants may log into their RecPro account at www.rec.cityofsunprairie.com to confirm a credit was posted.
Additionally, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is also suspending in-person registration and reservations until April 3, effective immediately.
"We highly encourage participants to take advantage of our online registration system," Grissom added.
Register by visiting http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com, call the office at 608-837-3449 or e-mail the department at rec@cityofsunprairie.com if you have any questions or are experiencing issues accessing your online account.
The SPPRF will no longer require shelter and building reservation requests to be made in person. Requests may be made online by visiting http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com, then selecting the “Facility Availability” button under the “Rentals/Reservations” menu bar. Requestors will be notified within five business days as to the status of their reservation. The feature will go live on Wednesday, March 18.
"The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is committed to the safety and health of our community. As this is a rapidly changing and evolving situation, staff will continue to monitor the situation and keep our staff and program participants informed of any updates," Grissom wrote.
Individuals with questions should call the SPPRF at 608-837-3449 or e-mail the department at rec@cityofsunprairie.com .
