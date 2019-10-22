Earth, Wood and Fire, an annual artist tour through Cambridge, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson, will celebrate a milestone this weekend.
“It’s thrilling that we’ve reached 20 years,” said Mark Skudlarek, one of the founders.
The event was created by Skudlarek of Cambridge Woodfired Pottery and Bill Bale of Sandhill Designs. In the fall of 2000, both opened their studios to the public.
“We didn’t even have a name for it,” Bale recalls. “I met all the neighbors that weekend, but didn’t really sell anything.”
In 2000, the tour had two stops. Two decades later, it has 16 artists and has a regional following.
“It went from me begging people to participate, to people lining up to participate,” Bale said.
Bale “started to pull together really some just incredible, top-quality artists that live in this area,” Skudlarek said.
Skudlarek said the tour turned a corner in 2004, and “every year it seems to get bigger and better.”
Both Bale and Skudlarek said that while the number of artists participating has grown, the tour’s overall character hasn’t changed much.
“The goal was to keep it really local...there wasn’t the need to develop another giant show,” Bale said. “It’s still true to its roots.”
In 2015, Bale moved to New York, leaving behind his role organizing the tour.
“I had no idea whether when I left it would continue,” Bale said.
That responsibility was taken up by the Cambridge Arts Council, which has operated the tour for the last four years.
“We’re careful about making sure that we honor the exceptional level of art that was in it when we inherited it,” said Laurie Struss, president of the Cambridge Arts Council. “It’s just been my privilege to work with the artists, and help them continue this tour.”
“They’ve done a fabulous job...keeping it alive and maintaining the quality, and keeping the essence of what we started with,” Bale said.
In honor of the 20th anniversary, Bale is returning to Cambridge for this year’s tour, to display his work alongside Skudlarek.
