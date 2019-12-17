The Deerfield School District’s 2018-19 financial audit was completed and submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction at a Dec. 16 School Board meeting.
The School Board voted to accept the 2018-19 audit report as presented by district business manager Doreen Treuden.
The audit identified two significant deficiencies: segregation of duties and preparation of financial statements. Both items are identified each year.
Due to limited business office staff, there is less ability to divide duties between personnel, Treuden said. “Due to our size we will continue to get this finding on our report,” Treuden said.
The office staff does not prepare the financial statements in advance of the audit but rather allows the auditor to prepare the financial statements for the district. Due to the limited size of the business office, it is seen as an unnecessary duplication of efforts.
Treuden also noted that the cost of the audit would not be reduced if the auditors did not prepare the financial statements.
Citizen Advisory Committee
The Citizen Advisory Committee that is planning for a possible upcoming operating referendum is looking for more members.
So far, five people have joined the committee, all parents with children in the district. The hope is to have 12 to 15 members.
“We are looking for a diverse group of community members,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen noted.
Jensen said meetings will be held one to two times per month, January through June. They will run no longer than two hours.Local residents interested in joining the committee can contact Jensen at the school district office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.