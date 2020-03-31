Area business owners say they’re working to move forward in the face of public health orders that have shuttered some of their storefronts, amid virus worries and related economic uncertainty.
“Since closing my storefront due to COVID-19 two weeks ago, I have been working nearly nonstop to pivot and transform my brick and mortar boutique to an online boutique,” Dusty Rogers, owner of Details Boutique in Cambridge wrote in an email, in response to an informal survey of local business owners by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent.
“I’ve been working (and thinking) hard trying to find ways to keep my small business going, help promote and support other small businesses, and doing what I can for the community and public health at large. Oh yes — and homeschooling my daughter.”
The Small Business Administration, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, local Chambers of Commerce and OSHA (the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration) are just some of the organizations providing disaster loans, as well as guidance and support.
Many Cambridge and Deerfield area retailers who responded to the newspaper’s survey said the number one thing they need right now is for the local community to keep supporting them directly, whether that means buying products from still-open brick and mortar stores or ordering products and buying gift cards online to use later.
Greg Welsh, owner of Quilted Oak and Ice Cream in Deerfield, that remained open for a while but has now temporarily closed, wrote that he had “spent most of last week freezing what we could, sent some that couldn’t be to the community center,” as well as ”cleaning and shutting down extra equipment.”
“We are still up and running but with great caution,” wrote Alan Mikkelson, owner of Badger Realty Group in Deerfield, in an email. “We’re doing as much as we can with virtual tours & using 3D imagery walk-throughs.”
Stephanie Schwartz, president of Truckstar Collision Center in Deerfield, said the “top priority” is ensuring that employees can continue to work safely, and that others they come in contact with, including customers and vendors, also stay safe. OSHA has been helpful with that, she said.
“It is difficult as a small business owner to decipher what information is important to convey and to accurately communicate it to employees, especially in an ever-changing and unpredictable situation; but I feel it is important to try to ease their minds rather than not saying anything,” Schwartz wrote.
Local business owners said they are wading through paperwork and emails that explain how new legislation might affect sick leave pay for employees that fall ill with the coronavirus and must be quarantined. They are wearily absorbing new unemployment rules and other processes.
“I just pray no one in our business becomes exposed or sick, because that is another whole set of decisions to make,” Schwartz wrote.
Nancy Spelsberg, president of BCP Transportation in Deerfield, said information has been flowing to her from her bank, her insurance carrier, accountants and others who “have been instrumental and deciphering and disseminating the information for us.”
“I believe we could get the funds to keep drivers paid, even if there was not as much work,” through the recently enacted federal Payroll Protection Program, Spelsberg said.
“That would help us weather the storm,” Spelsberg wrote in an email.
“I think the government came to the table quickly and in a nice way to assist small businesses and ensure people keep their jobs and keep getting a paycheck,” she added.
Karen Anderson, owner of Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge, said, however, that loans she has seen offered through the Small Business Administration and WEDC are designed to help meet a payroll that she doesn’t have.
“I don’t have any employees,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she is trying to do her part, as president of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, to pass on to local business owners information she comes across, and to keep beating the “buy local” drum.
Some local business owners said they’re concerned to see consumers dialing back on their discretionary spending.
Some say they’re worried about their suppliers, often independent businesses themselves, whose orders are also drying up as storefront sales slump.
“I’m not restocking, so there is a trickle-down effect,” Anderson said.
Dean Lund, owner of the American Family Insurance, Dean Lund Agency, in Cambridge, urged patience… with everything.
“The SBA, WEDC and the local, state, and federal government and administration are doing their best with the advice and laws given to them,” Lund wrote in an email.
Lund, too, urged the continuation of local buying.
“Next time you order an item online or call an 800 number for an item you may need or want, ask yourself this question: Can I get this item or something similar in my local area? If you answer yes, please buy that item locally. Local businesses contribute to local civic groups, charities, fund raisers and local school events. This is the true meaning of living and participating in a local community,” Lund continued.
“Get out (or online) and do something. Check on your neighbors and your local businesses, local civic groups and charities,” Lund continued.
“I look forward to the days of handshakes and hugs,” Lund concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.