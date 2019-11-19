The Cambridge School District is likely to see enrollment increases in the next five years, says a researcher from UW-Madison.
Sarah Kemp, a researcher from the Applied Populations Lab at UW-Madison, shared projections of the district’s future enrollment numbers with the School Board Nov. 18. The school district commissioned the study over the summer, to get a sense of where its growth is headed.
The UW-Madison researchers used four different models to study Cambridge’s enrollment, each with their own formula and factors for calculating that model. The complex calculations used ratios of the number of students progressing year to year, as well as birth trends.
“With your district being as small as it is, the numbers were actually pretty good. You’re not going to have any sort of major change,” Kemp said.
Overall, Kemp said, Cambridge is likely to see an increase of students, although one model did show declines in enrollment district-wide. The district is estimated to, in the next five years, lose up to 71 students, or gain as many as 59, or fall somewhere in between.
In the past ten years, enrollment in the district has gone up. The total number of students in the district grew from 891 in 2009-10 to 913 in 2018-19.
Kemp said it’s likely that enrollment in the elementary school will rise, falling somewhere between gaining 25 and losing 51 students.
“Over time, you’re likely to increase going forward,” Kemp said.
Middle school populations will likely increase, because the elementary school students will continue to move up.
At the high school level, enrollment looks like it will stay steady long-term, Kemp said. CHS enrollment in 2018-19 was 278 students in grades 9-12. CHS is projected to land somewhere between losing 19 students and gaining 13.
“So these projections, unless something unpredictable happens...should be fairly reliable,” Kemp continued.
Energy Efficiency
In other matters, the district is also looking at its energy usage, and trying to become more efficient by commissioning an energy study.
The School Board voted Nov. 18 to hire McKinstry, an engineering firm with an office in Madison, to perform a survey of the district’s energy usage.
The study will identify patterns in the facilities energy consumption and utility spending. McKinstry will also put together a list of projects the district could take on, that would improve energy usage in the elementary, middle and high schools.
Board treasurer Mike Huffman said the survey would “evaluate all of our facilities, and look at opportunities to...improve our buildings’ performance with respect to utilities and energy consumption.”
Board members voted to hire McKinstry for up to $12,500 for the study, paid for out of the maintenance and administration budgets, not the fund balance.
Additionally, the School Board could choose to hire McKinstry after the survey, as the project managing company for any energy improvements the district takes on. McKinstry would charge 7 percent of the project cost for that service.
Huffman said that Wisconsin has a loan process for school districts, to encourage energy-efficiency. In this process, the Cambridge School District could use money it saves in utility costs after a project is completed, to pay for that project.
The survey provides “the ability to set priorities and plan through the budget process,” said Board Vice President Jim Womble.
McKinstry will take 60 days to complete the study, and could return to the School Board in January with results and possible projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.