Thursday, Dec. 12
1.Rotini Alfredo w/ on-side Chicken, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Friday, Dec. 13
1.Walking Taco Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Popcorn Chicken
Monday, Dec. 16
1.Chicken Teriyaki, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple
2.Pizza Line
3.Italian Sub, Pasta Salad
Tuesday, Dec. 17
1.Turkey Gravy, Homemade Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Craisins
2.Pizza Line
3.Hot Dog
Wednesday, Dec. 18
1.Chicken Tender Wrap, Seasoned Fries, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Japanese Pan Noodles
Thursday, Dec. 19
1.Cheese Quesadilla, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza Line
3.Bacon Cheeseburger
