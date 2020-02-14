The following is a list of Cambridge High School students who have been named to the Honor Rolls for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year. To be named to the honor roll, they must achieve a grade point average of 3.0 – 3.499 for the quarter. If they achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the quarter, students are named to the high honor roll.
High Honor Roll
Grade 9: Jordyn Bieberitz, Hanna Brattlie, Tyler Breunig, Nicholas Buckman, Madalyn Buonincontro, Lillian Castle, Alyssa Farrar, Jetta Gullickson, Emma Hellberg, Bella Hollis, Sierra Jelinek, Shelby Kaus, Elizabeth Kendall, Elliot Kozler, Alex Kurr, Hannah Larson, Carson Lein, Ilsa Lund, Kamryn Meskis, Nathan Peterson, Amanda Punsel, Ivan Sopkovich, Kendra Tobias, Kaitlyn Tofte and Teagan Welscher.
Grade 10: Stormy Alder, Carter Brown, Katherine Downing, Myah Holzhueter, Martha Laing, Hailey Last, Trevor Leto, Emma Nottestad, Kacey Schmidt, Aidan Schroeder, Eli Stein, Sam Thompson, Kaden Turner-Young, Jacob Wagner, Lilly Wendricks, Caleb Wipperfurth, Simon Witt and Alyssa Woodley.
Grade 11: Cole Bakken, Vincenzo Berg, Hailey Christian, Spencer Davis, Stone Farruggio, Michael Fisher, Abby Gowan, Emily Hanson, Cody Harrison, Summer Hausz, Kristofer Holmen, Jonathan Jones, Caleb Kendall, Caylin Klumb, Oliver Kozler, Carly Kriedeman, Erika Lund, Ryan Lund, Bella Mazzara, Trinity Niesen, Jack Nikolay, Maddie Parker, Mia Pollasky, Ezra Stein, Randi Stockwell, Spencer Windorski, Deluna Wisdom and Dale Yerges.
Grade 12: Nolan Adsit, Emily Ayers, Meghan Bolger, Kyra Christensen, Aiden Ciha, Tyler Curtis, Amelia Geis, Mathew Gratz, Sophie Grieser, Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg, Kiersten Hughes, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Aynsley Kauffman, Gracie Korth, Allison Lund, Nina Mohoney, Kylie Nottestad, Hailee Sundquist, Abby Thompson, Tyler Tofte, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Olivia Williams, Katie Woletz and Peyton Zibell.
Honor Roll
Grade 9: Ben Blanchar, Garrett Bristol, Michael Guetschow, Emily Herfel, Cody Kaashagen, Olivia Mazzara, Ayden Rogers, Kayla Roidt, Quinten Terland and Gillian Thompson.
Grade 10: Noah Anderson, Evelyn Benson, Aevri Ciha, Cora Griesemer, Max Heth, Clayton Heinlein, Audrianne Kieler, Alex Krueger, Jared Marty, Madeline Meyers, Kyla Potter, Maggie Schmude, Taylor Stenklyft, Samantha Stockwell, Tucker Tesdal and Mallory Wallace.
Grade 11: Hannah Blackwood, Liam Brown, Ehlana Castle, Sage Evans, Noah Frey, Klea Jonuzi, Chris Karlovich, Bryce Kinnaird, Kylie Linnerud, Kaitlyn Loether, Ian Lorvick, Jacob Moody, Kora Nelson, Austin Trewyn-Colvin and Brooke Whiting.
Grade 12: Chris Frey, Sophia Hausz, Emory Hutchens, Ben Incha, Eva Jach, Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Kolby Kapsner, Jordan Marty, Cieara Peters, Shannon Robb, Joe Schneider and Grace Will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.