A Dane County panel that oversees farm drainage districts will meet in Deerfield this week to share why a local district has been reactivated and how that affects property owners.
The Dane County Drainage Board will meet 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13., at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty St., Suite 130.
A representative of a Madison law firm that works with the Drainage Board said about 130 postcards were mailed in the Deerfield area, to landowners potentially affected by the district’s reactivation, to alert them of the meeting.
In March of 2019, the three-member Dane County Drainage Board asked Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington to reactivate Drainage District #23, which encompasses about four square miles from State Highway 73 in the Village of Deerfield stretching eastward to the Dane-Jefferson County line.
It was inactivated by a judge’s order in 1970 but as eastern Dane County has developed in recent decades, and some drainage ditches dug a century or more ago have fallen into disrepair, the board has said District #23 needs to be reactivated to help mitigate local and regional flooding.
Within an active drainage district, the Drainage Board has the power to special assess property owners for the cost of dredging, removing debris and other work to keep the water flowing.
In August 2019, Judge Remington ruled that District 23 and two other drainage districts near McFarland and Waunakee could be reactivated.
Drainage districts were set up across Dane County in the early 1900s and are regulated by state law.
Most of the farm drainage districts in the Koshkonong Creek watershed, which runs southward from Sun Prairie to Busseyville, were set up in the first two decades of the 20th Century. In that era, much of the once-meandering creek and its surrounding wetlands were drained into a new, artificially straight channel.
Over time, additional smaller ditches, some public with maintenance falling to the Drainage Board and some private, were connected into that altered main channel.
Vast stretches of former marsh were drained by networks of tiles – small pipes, originally of clay and later replaced with plastic – buried under the soil that carried water toward the creek.
Today, those drain tile systems remain largely in place, continuing to direct water off land in the watershed that remains actively farmed. Landowners are responsible for maintaining the actual drain tiles that are buried in their fields.
Including the three recently reactivated districts, there remain 19 active drainage districts scattered across Dane County, most from Madison eastward.
