Thurs., Oct. 17
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Chicken Nuggets
Brown Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Oranges Wedges
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
- No meat
Fri., Oct. 18
Breakfast
Cinnamon Waffles
Confetti Pancakes
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice Milk
Lunch
Sloppy Joes
Glazed Carrots
Pears
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza
- No meat
Mon., Oct. 21
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Jumbo Ravioli
- No meat
Corn
Peaches
- Second Choice: BBQ Rib Sandwich
Tues., Oct. 22
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Milk
Juice
Lunch
Hamburger
French Fries
Fresh Cantaloupe
- Second Choice: BBQ Rib Sandwich
Wed., Oct. 23
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Milk
Juice
Lunch
- No hot lunch served
- We will be offering a PB & J sack lunch to go
Oct. 24-25
NO SCHOOL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.