Lori Hughes’ math students at Nikolay Middle School are working through an equation on a SMART Board. They tackle the problem in order — first solving parenthesis, then exponents, followed by multiplication, division, addition and subtraction.
A student points out a pattern with the exponents in the equation. Solving this in a different way than his classmate, he reaches the same answer.
Tracy Frank, a curriculum coach hired this year to work with Nikolay math teachers, says that’s a sign of comprehension. Students are looking for patterns, noticing things they hadn’t before, and finding creative ways to think about math, Frank says.
The Cambridge School District has been working for several years to bolster its math instruction at the middle school.
Test scores
The move followed some startlingly low scores on state math tests.
In 2016-17, just 36 percent of Cambridge students in grades 6-8 tested proficient in math on the Wisconsin Forward Exam, below the state average of 42 percent. That was a drop from Nikolay’s average score of 46 percent proficient in 2015-16.
For Cambridge School District administrators and Nikolay staff, it was a call to action.
“Our state math scores for eighth-grade math were not where we wanted them, they were low, and we were trying to figure out why,” reflects Keith Schneider, the school district’s curriculum director and high school principal.
School district response
The school district ultimately responded by purchasing Core Connections curriculum for grades 6-8, produced by California-based math curriculum company CPM. Nikolay students began using the curriculum in 2017-18.
Before the new curriculum, sixth-grade students were using a completely different curriculum than seventh and eighth-graders at Nikolay. The change got all three grades on the same program.
The new curriculum was just the start.
In 2019-20, Nikolay upped the time its students spend in math classes, from 45 minutes to 75 minutes, building the entire middle school schedule around that change.
The school district also hired Frank, who works for CPM, as a coach for Nikolay math teachers. That cost $7,000, of which $5,000 was covered by a grant.
School district administrators say it’s too soon to tell if the changes will improve math performance at Nikolay in the long run.
Inching up
But in a positive sign, test scores have recently inched up.
Nikolay students in grades six through eight scored 42.6 percent proficient in math on the Wisconsin Forward Exam in 2017-18, on par with the 42.4 percent state average. And they scored about 54 percent proficient in 2018-19.
Additionally, Nikolay eighth-grade state math scores jumped up eight percentage points 2018-19, which Schneider calls encouraging.
And test scores of all Nikolay students didn’t fall the first year Cambridge used the CPM curriculum, which is common, Schneider said. That’s called an “implementation dip,” he said.
But Schneider and Nikolay Principal Krista Jones both caution that two years is not enough time to see how much this is due to the introduction of the CPM curriculum.
“There’s not enough evidence yet that we could say that could be attributed to CPM. That could be those students, and the characteristics of those learners,” Jones said. “I think we need a couple more years of data.”
“Typically you have to let a curriculum work through about three years,” Schneider agreed.
“We are converting kids to a whole new way of thinking about math, and that’s a huge undertaking,” Nikolay teacher Jenny Horgan-Geis concurred. “I do think it’s too early to tell,” if the trend will continue, she said.
Nikolay teachers say, however, that they are anecdotally seeing progress that they credit to the school district’s new approach.
Some‘huge jumps’
“I have seen unexpected kids make huge jumps in how they’re performing,” math teacher Lori Hughes said.
Hughes and Horgan-Geis say CPM problems and lessons are written in a way that make sense to kids and involve topics of interest to middle schoolers.
They say students are retaining more, learning to collaborate, no longer relying on memorizing formulas, presenting ideas to classmates, practicing perseverance and finding creative solutions to tasks.
“This is what math should be like,” Hughes says.
“It’s not because this is easier, because it’s way harder. But it’s so much more powerful,” Horgan-Geis says. “When we had a more traditional text, I was trying to make it do this.”
The goal is to build analytical skills and help students learn why they do what they do to solve math problems, teachers say.
“We’re trying to create problem-solvers, not kids who can look at a numerical expression and say ‘oh I know what to do because I know the rules,’” Horgan-Geis said. “I think this curriculum just makes them better at reasoning.”
“I definitely see a difference in the way that we’re asking kids to think about math,” Horgan-Geis continued. “Traditionally it was how much knowledge can you cram into your brain, memorize and then spit back out on a test? We’re trying to get away from that.”
Teamwork
On a recent day at Nikolay, math students were seated at tables, each assigned a role such as “reporter.” The various roles were printed on colored paper and taped to every table in Hughes’ room.
After reviewing homework and doing some reading from the textbook, students split into teams to work on problems.
A similar scene was simultaneously playing out in the classrooms of other Nikolay math teachers.
Teachers circulate while students are cooperatively working. They don’t answer student questions with numbers, but rather, reply with questions that give kids a new perspective on the problem, hopefully un-sticking them.
Teachers are “not providing students with answers but using questions to guide them through their thinking,” Jones said.
“It’s messier, you don’t have as much control over how much time it takes for kids to figure things out. But in the end, they’re building reasoning skills, and those skills apply in a lot of different places,” Horgan-Geis said.
Homework under the new curriculum is typically limited to just five or six multi-part problems.
Frank said those problems are meant to refresh student memories about concepts they’ve already learned and prepare them for future lessons. They’re based on concept themes, not just formulas, she said.
Schneider said the five-year anniversary of introducing the CPM curriculum at Nikolay will likely coincide with a major review of the materials.
Next steps
Schneider said the next step for the district is evaluating Nikolay’s pre-algebra track.
Seventh and eighth-grade Nikolay students can currently take a pre-algebra course that fast-tracks them into high school-level algebra and geometry.
Schneider said school district administrators have become concerned that students on that pre-algebra fast-track might be blowing too quickly through critical seventh and eighth-grade state-standard math material.
That’s contrary, Schneider and Frank both said, to the CPM curriculum that aims to get students to thinking deeper about math.
“Speeding up just for speeding up sake,” may not be good for kids, Schneider said.
Schneider further said the school district has concerns about how students who aren’t placed on the pre-algebra track feel about math.
Schneider said there’s concern that those kids are thinking “I’m not smart in math so why should I care, because I’m not in the pre-algebra track? If kids’ confidence is low because they’re not in the pre-algebra track, I would probably not like math either.”
Frank agreed, saying she finds it’s hardest to engage students who are not on pre-algebra tracks, because many have a perception, they aren’t good at math.
The goal is “redefining what smartness is,” Frank said.
Schneider said the School Board’s Curriculum Committee is now starting to reevaluate Nikolay’s pre-algebra track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.