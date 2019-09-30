Sewer rates will rise 5 percent in Cambridge, effective in December or January.
The Cambridge Village Board voted unanimously Sept. 24 in favor of the increase, with Paula Hollenbeck absent.
Board members based their support for the increase on a recent recommendation from the village’s Water and Sewer Committee.
The committee found that cost overruns for the village’s sewer operation left it about $107,000 in the red at the end of 2018. Overruns have been covered by tapping into village water operation funds; that can’t continue to happen, Village Board member said.
“We’ve got to be able to pay our sewer bills every month without stealing from water,” Village Board member Ted Kumbier said. “If we keep going the way we are, water and sewer is going to be broke in two years.”
A financial consultant had suggested that the village raise sewer rates even further, potentially by 35 percent, Village Board members said. They said they would prefer to raise rates by five percent annually going forward, and to avoid large increases in any one year.
“We can’t go years and years without doing anything and then ‘boom’ there’s a big adjustment,” Village President Mark McNally said, adding that “I will vote in favor of this because we have to do it.”
Sewer rates last rose in January 2018, based on a 2017 rate study that recommended a hike, Deputy Village Administrator Barb Goeckner said.
Trash and recycling change
In other matters, the Village Board on Sept. 24 voted to enter into a 5-year contract with Badgerland Disposal for garbage and recycling pick-up.
The vote was 4-2 with Kathy Cunningham and Ted Kumbier voting no.
Other bidders were Advanced Disposal, Pelliterri and Waste Management.
Village Board members said among the things that they like about Badgerland Disposal, other than it submitting the lowest bid of four companies, was that Cambridge customers will have a choice of three sizes of trash and recycling bins – 95, 65 and 35 gallons.
The 35-gallon bins, not available through the village’s current hauler, Advanced Disposal, had been a request from some small and older Cambridge households.
The switch from Advanced Disposal to Badgerland Disposal will happen around Jan. 1, a representative from Badgerland Disposal told the Village Board on Sept. 24.
The representative noted that one day a month, Badgerland will pick up bulk items left curbside, including electronics, “without a call-in required.” Additional bulk pick-ups will cost a fee and will have to be scheduled, the representative said.
Badgerland’s main office is in Chicago, with local customer service representatives and drivers in Milton and Monona.
Badgerland has been the trash and recycling hauler for the Town of Oakland since January and recently signed a contract with the Village of Rockdale to begin collection there in 2020.
Cambridge will pay Badgerland Disposal about $6,600 a month, less than the $7,200 Advanced Disposal now charges it.
Trick or Treat
The Village Board also set Trick-or-Treat hours in Cambridge for Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.