Untimely errors and walks did the Deerfield Legion baseball team in when it was defeated by Lake Mills, 11-1, in a five-inning game on Monday night at Deerfield High School.
An error to lead off the second inning was followed by three walks and two wild pitches as Lake Mills grabbed a 6-0 lead in the second inning. Deerfield struggled to overcome the early deficit.
Deerfield scored its only run in the bottom of the third inning when Ethan Transue scored on a passed ball to make the score 7-1. Jack McDonough grounded out back to the mound with runners on second and third base and Dayton Lasack struck out to end the would-be rally.
Lake Mills tacked on five more runs in the top of the fourth to put the game away for good.
Clayton Mathwig started on the mound for Deerfield and gave up four hits and five walks in three innings. He struck out six batters and gave up six runs — one of which was earned.
Lake Mills outhit Deerfield, 6-3, and drew eight walks compared to Deerfield’s five walks.
Jack McDonough and Cole Nehring were the only two Deerfield batters to collect hits in its 13-2 loss to Johnson Creek on Monday, July 1.
Nehring drove in Carson Galla with a two-out single in the bottom of the third inning and Clayton Mathwig scored on an error during an at-bat by Wesley Christianson. Christianson eventually struck out and Deerfield settled for trimming the deficit to 9-2.
Deerfield was scheduled to host Marshall on Tuesday, July 9, and Columbus on Thursday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. Both games were to be played at Deerfield High School. The final game of the regular season before playoffs is slated for Wednesday, July 17, at Fireman’s Park in Waterloo.
