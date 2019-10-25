Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County is sponsoring a Drug Take-Back event Oct. 24-26 at sites throughout the county. The goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused. Visit one of the locations listed below to dispose of unused or expired medications. Simply put medications in a resealable plastic bag.
Marshall Police Dept.
Oct. 25-26, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
130 S. Pardee St., Marshall
Cross Plains Police Dept.
October 26, Call for hours
2417 Brewery Rd., Cross Plains
Belleville Police Dept.
October 26, Call for hours
31 E. Main St., Belleville
Dane County Sheriff's Office/Deerfield Police Dept.
October 26, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
7 W. Deerfield Street, Deerfield
Stoughton Fire Dept.
October 26, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
381 E. Main St., Stoughton
Medicine Shoppe
October 26, 90 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4205 Monona Dr., Monona
Verona City Center
October 26, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
111 Lincoln St., Verona
Walmart East Madison
October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
3710 E. Washington Ave., Madison
Walmart West Madison
October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
7202 Watts Road, Madison
Walmart Sun Prairie
October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1905 McCoy Rd., Sun Prairie
Urban League Greater Madison
October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2222 S. Park St., Madison
Oregon Police Dept.
October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
383 Park St., Oregon
McFarland Fire Dept.
October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland
