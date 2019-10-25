Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County is sponsoring a Drug Take-Back event Oct. 24-26 at sites throughout the county. The goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused. Visit one of the locations listed below to dispose of unused or expired medications. Simply put medications in a resealable plastic bag.

Marshall Police Dept.

Oct. 25-26, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

130 S. Pardee St., Marshall

Cross Plains Police Dept.

October 26, Call for hours

2417 Brewery Rd., Cross Plains

Belleville Police Dept.

October 26, Call for hours

31 E. Main St., Belleville

Dane County Sheriff's Office/Deerfield Police Dept.

October 26, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

7 W. Deerfield Street, Deerfield

Stoughton Fire Dept.

October 26, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

381 E. Main St., Stoughton

Medicine Shoppe

October 26, 90 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4205 Monona Dr., Monona

Verona City Center

October 26, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

111 Lincoln St., Verona

Walmart East Madison

October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3710 E. Washington Ave., Madison

Walmart West Madison

October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7202 Watts Road, Madison

Walmart Sun Prairie

October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1905 McCoy Rd., Sun Prairie

Urban League Greater Madison

October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2222 S. Park St., Madison

Oregon Police Dept.

October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

383 Park St., Oregon

McFarland Fire Dept.

October 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland

