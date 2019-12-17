After four months of examining the idea of a performing arts center in Cambridge, a task force is recommending that the Cambridge School Board hold a $9.9 million PAC referendum in April 2020.
Now, the School Board must decide whether that referendum happens in the spring.
About two dozen task force members attended the Dec. 16 School Board meeting, to show their support for the recommendation.
Task force co-chair Eddie Pahuski told the School Board that the group supports building a 498-seat auditorium on the north wall of Cambridge High School.
After the presentation, the School Board did not discuss the proposal, and took no action.
The deadline for setting an April 2020 referendum is Jan. 28, so the School Board will need to vote on a possible referendum at its Jan. 13 meeting.
“As we move forward, this group has done their work and now it is time for the board to do our work,” Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said.
The task force was created in the spring, and its roughly forty members began meeting in August.
The task force unanimously chose a location between the high school’s north wall and the soccer field. Initial designs have the addition angled slightly away from the building facing Simonson Street, with a triangle-shaped courtyard between the school and arts center.
The proposal includes a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, bathrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock. Designs also add a parking lot in front of the arts center, behind existing CHS greenhouse and maintenance buildings.
Pahuski said the task force considered seven possible locations for an arts center overall. He said they selected the north wall because it’s close to current music rooms, takes advantage of the newly-renovated commons, adds a courtyard and offsets limited parking.
One feature that’s still up in the air is an orchestra pit.
“To pit or not to pit, that is the question,” Pahuski said.
An orchestra pit was included in base plans for an auditorium, which came out to $14.4 million. A full pit would cost about $500,000, and a partial pit about $350,000, said Board treasurer Mike Huffman.
After a community survey circulated by research firm School Perceptions showed that 49 percent of Cambridge residents would not vote for a referendum at $14.4 million, the district scaled back the project’s cost and scope to under $10 million.
Smithback-Travis asked at the Dec. 16 meeting about this $10 million benchmark, what was removed to get under $14.4 million and whether the arts center would retain its quality.
“My intent is to be sure that we’re not conceding on anything that we don’t need to,” Smithback-Travis said.
Co-chair Peg Sullivan replied that consultants at School Perceptions shared $10 million to be a more acceptable benchmark for communities.
“Reduce, remove and modify,” Pahuski said.
Some task force and community members said they feel losing a pit would be conceding. They haven’t let go of the idea completely, considering private fundraising or cutting down other parts of the project to add a pit later.
“I would encourage keeping it in,” said Cambridge resident Steve Struss, who asked about where the pit went.
At a Nov. 20 meeting, the task force set a goal of privately fundraising $250,000 on top of a $9.9 million referendum sum.
That fundraising has already begun. The district received a $10,000 anonymous donation toward a performing arts center, Smithback-Travis announced Dec. 16.
“Some wonderful soul has given $10,000 for this project that’s not yet approved. There’s a lot of excitement in the community and interest in fundraising,“ Pahuski said.
The total tax impact including operations and construction, Pahuski said, would be $77.43 per $100,000 of property value.
Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins asked about funding the operating costs of the arts center, which are estimated between $30,000 and 40,000 per year.
Property owners would pay $76 per $100,000 of property value for construction, and $1.43 per $100,000 for operations, Pahuski said. The referendum would run for 21 years.
If a referendum goes forward, the task force suggested adding a second question on the ballot to cover the operations with tax dollars.
Pahuski said in the presentation that the district is in a good financial position to take on this project, with the tax rate of all funds for the district at a 27-year low, and the district only at 4 percent borrowing capacity.
The district’s $2.8 million dollar debt balance is scheduled to be paid off in 2028. “Is that a big number? Actually, no, it is not a big number,” Pahuski said.
“The timing for funding of a (performing arts center) is good,” Pahuski said. “We’re at a good place financially where an investment might make sense.”
The Cambridge School Board will take up the referendum conversation at meeting on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Cambridge High School library.
