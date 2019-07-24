Below is the schedule of events and other information for Midwest Fire Fest July 27-28 at Westside Park in Cambridge. For more information, visit midwestfirefest.com or email cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
10 a.m. Midwest Fire Fest ignites!
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. FeLion Studios scratch tile drop-in workshop
12 p.m. Broadwing Clay Studio – Ric Lamore – Potter pit fire loads & lights
12:30 p.m. Driftless Fire Tribe (country, bluegrass, rock, folk)
2:40 p.m. Driftless Fire Tribe
3 p.m. Oak Street Ramblers (bluegrass)
4 p.m. FeLion Studios Iron Pour begins
4:15 p.m. The Josh Harty Band (Americana/country/folk)
5:45 p.m. The Family Business (rock)
6 p.m. Fire Feast Dinner (ticketed event)
8 p.m. Mama Digdown’s Brass Band (jazz)
8:45 p.m. Driftless Fire Tribe
9 p.m. Giant Fire Sculpture Reveal
9:15 p.m. -- 10 p.m. Mama Digdown’s Brass Band
Sunday July 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pick up your iron scratch tiles all day
10 a.m. Midwest Fire Fest reignites!
11:40 a.m. Fire Dancers
12 p.m. Broadwing Clay Studio – Ric Lamore – Potter pit fire opening
12 p.m. Lou Shields (folk, Americana, bluegrass)
1:05 p.m. Fire Dancers
1:30 p.m. Val Sigal (accordian)
2:45 p.m. Small Blind Johnny (blues)
FOOD CART COURT
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors include:
Crooked Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Company
Melted Grilled Cheese
Jakarta Cafe
Gourmet Kettle Korn
Haynes Kitchen BBQ
Kool Kat Ice Cream
Kona Ice
Mango Man
Taqueria Sabor Queretano
LIVE ART DEMONSTRATIONS
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists include:
Blacksmith Forging–Andrew Eggert
Knife metalwork–Isiah Schroeder
Iron Pour–Felion Studios
Pit Fire–Broadwing Clay Studio
Blacksmith Forging–Sam Laturi
Making and Charring barrels– Atlas Barrel Company
Big Bonfiring
