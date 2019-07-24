Midwest Fire Fest
Artists forge metals and display their craft at the Midwest Fire Fest in August.

 By Karyn Saemann ksaemann@hngnews.com

Below is the schedule of events and other information for Midwest Fire Fest July 27-28 at Westside Park in Cambridge. For more information, visit midwestfirefest.com or email cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10 a.m. Midwest Fire Fest ignites!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. FeLion Studios scratch tile drop-in workshop

12 p.m. Broadwing Clay Studio – Ric Lamore – Potter pit fire loads & lights

12:30 p.m. Driftless Fire Tribe (country, bluegrass, rock, folk)

2:40 p.m. Driftless Fire Tribe

3 p.m. Oak Street Ramblers (bluegrass)

4 p.m. FeLion Studios Iron Pour begins

4:15 p.m. The Josh Harty Band (Americana/country/folk)

5:45 p.m. The Family Business (rock)

6 p.m. Fire Feast Dinner (ticketed event)

8 p.m. Mama Digdown’s Brass Band (jazz)

8:45 p.m. Driftless Fire Tribe

9 p.m. Giant Fire Sculpture Reveal

9:15 p.m. -- 10 p.m. Mama Digdown’s Brass Band 

Sunday July 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pick up your iron scratch tiles all day

10 a.m. Midwest Fire Fest reignites!

11:40 a.m. Fire Dancers

12 p.m. Broadwing Clay Studio – Ric Lamore – Potter pit fire opening

12 p.m. Lou Shields (folk, Americana, bluegrass)

1:05 p.m. Fire Dancers

1:30 p.m. Val Sigal (accordian)

2:45 p.m. Small Blind Johnny (blues)

FOOD CART COURT

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors include:

Crooked Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Company

Melted Grilled Cheese

Jakarta Cafe

Gourmet Kettle Korn

Haynes Kitchen BBQ

Kool Kat Ice Cream

Kona Ice

Mango Man

Taqueria Sabor Queretano

LIVE ART DEMONSTRATIONS

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists include:

Blacksmith Forging–Andrew Eggert

Knife metalwork–Isiah Schroeder

Iron Pour–Felion Studios

Pit Fire–Broadwing Clay Studio

Blacksmith Forging–Sam Laturi

Making and Charring barrels– Atlas Barrel Company

Big Bonfiring

