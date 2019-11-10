CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department has a Cambridge meal site for older adults at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. Meals are offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, at least one business day prior to a meal.
Friday, Nov. 15
Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup
Saltine Crackers
California Blend Veg.
Grape Juice
Frosted White Cake
MO – Vegetable Soup
NCS – SF Cookie Packet
Salad Option: Harvest Salad. Mixed greens topped with beets, garbanzo beans, cucumber, red onion, feta and croutons. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: saltine crackers, grape juice, frosted white cake
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Chicken Mac Casserole
Peas
Tomato Juice
NAS – LS V-8
Pineapple
Vanilla Pudding
MO – Mac and Cheese
NCS – SF Pudding
Friday, Nov. 22
Orders due by Nov. 19 for this meal
Turkey in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Carrots
Cranberry Stuffing
Cinnamon Apples Slices
Pumpkin Pie
MO – Veggie Chicken in Gravy
NCS – SF Pumpkin Pie
Salad option: Pulled Pork Confetti Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with shredded BBQ pork, tomatoes, cucumber, corn and bacon. Dressing: Ranch Meal items to be served with this: cranberry stuffing, cinnamon apple slices, pumpkin pie
Cambridge Community Activities Program
The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes, however. The cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. To make a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. on the Monday before the luncheon.
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
Entertainment: Utica School Choir. Location: Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St. Menu: Ham, Duchess Potatoes, Corn
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Community Center
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
