Big towns do a lot of things well. But small towns have their advantages. Beyond the cliché Norman Rockwell painting.
In a small town, the bank can afford to host a free annual barbecue and invite the entire town. Who all show up.
You ask that something be dropped off at your red house on North Main Street, and everyone knows where that is. Because there is only one red house on North Main Street.
Our annual parade – we have just one – is 20 minutes long. Beyond that, our available pool of veterans, 4-H groups, dogs and farmers on tractors runs dry. It takes 20 minutes to park your car at a big town parade.
You can truthfully tell a friend across town you’ll be there in a minute.
If you forget your credit card at the gas station, you’ll find it tucked in your porch screen door. Because your neighbor works at the gas station.
If something happens, good or bad, you’ll hear about it. Because your other neighbor owns the coffeeshop. Or the bar. Or works at the school.
The middle school can take an entire class on an annual multi-night field trip. All 50 kids.
If your family has an illness or death, meals will show up on your porch in Styrofoam coolers. None of which will include potatoes. Because everyone knows your oldest kid hates potatoes.
You never worry about not having enough pie for the annual pie sale. Because you know 27 people who didn’t sign up this year – nor last year — will show up with a pie. Because that’s what they’ve done for the past 27 years.
You can parade the entire high school cap-and-gown-clad senior class through the elementary school during graduation week. In 10 minutes flat.
You can fit an entire high school football team on the top of one fire truck.
If you floated a bottle down the local creek and every house it passed by, the resident put a slip of paper inside with their name on it, at the end you would recognize every name.
Choosing Mary for the annual church Christmas pageant is never a problem. Because in any given year there is only one girl the right age who’s interested in and has the memorization skills to play Mary.
Halloween trick-or-treating never lasts more than two hours. Because that’s as long as it takes to knock on every door in town. And for the house that every year for 20 years has passed out the full-sized candy bars, to run dry.
If you want to ensure that your teenage driver is never more than three blocks away, just restrict them from driving on the highway.
If life gets tough and you need to tap the food pantry or the school supply give-away, you’ll know the volunteer who checks you in. And you’ll both smile. Because when your life was better, you helped them through something.
If your car breaks down a mile out of town someone will stop to ensure you’re okay. Because they’ll recognize your dented back bumper from when you backed into the light pole downtown last month. Which they heard about when they were buying a donut from your neighbor at the gas station.
If you’re looking for a teen to mow your lawn or babysit your kids or walk your dog… just ask around at the bank barbecue. Or at the gas station.
If you start a business, half the customers on day one will be purely interested in your product. The other half will be your fourth-grade classmates. Or playgroup parents from a decade ago. Going forward, they’ll come into your shop once a week… to buy something… purely because it’s you.
Small towns are a microcosm of life, good and bad. We stay because in the good and bad times, someone always knows us. And remembers that we hate potatoes.
