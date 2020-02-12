Thurs., Feb. 13

1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples

2.Pizza Line

3.Chicken Strips

Fri., Feb. 14

1.Chicken Nuggets, Emoji Fries, Corn, Sidekick

2.Pizza Line

3.Chili

Mon., Feb. 17

1.Rotini Alfredo w/ on-side Chicken, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce

2.Pizza Line

3.Chicken Bacon Sandwich

Tues., Feb. 18

1.Turkey Gravy, Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Craisins

2.Pizza Line

3.Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Wed., Feb. 19

1.BBQ Pork Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Broccoli, Pineapple

2.Pizza Line

3.Baked Potato

Thurs., Feb. 20

1.French Toast, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ

2.Pizza Line

3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips

