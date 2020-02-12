Thurs., Feb. 13
1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Strips
Fri., Feb. 14
1.Chicken Nuggets, Emoji Fries, Corn, Sidekick
2.Pizza Line
3.Chili
Mon., Feb. 17
1.Rotini Alfredo w/ on-side Chicken, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Tues., Feb. 18
1.Turkey Gravy, Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Craisins
2.Pizza Line
3.Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Wed., Feb. 19
1.BBQ Pork Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Broccoli, Pineapple
2.Pizza Line
3.Baked Potato
Thurs., Feb. 20
1.French Toast, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ
2.Pizza Line
3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips
