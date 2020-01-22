Art supporters will have a chance to roll the dice this February, at this year’s casino-themed fundraising gala for the Cambridge Arts Council.
The Cambridge Arts Council is a local nonprofit that supports local artists and promotes economic development in the community.
The annual gala raises money for all of its programming, including the summer concert series in Veterans Park and the Midwest Fire Fest summer arts festival.
Laurie Struss, the president of the Cambridge Arts Council, said the gala is the group’s only fundraiser of the year. Struss said it’s vital to their operations year-round.
“Without a successful event, the summer concert series would be in jeopardy. It takes about $4,500 — $5,000 a season to cover the expenses...It would also impact what we can do for Midwest Fire Fest, and how we can promote the arts in Cambridge,” Struss said.
This year’s gala will be Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way.
Every year the fundraising event has a theme. Last year the theme was ARToberfest. This year’s theme is Havana Nights.
“It is just a fun evening out with your neighbors...surrounded by amazing local art, and delicious Cuban-themed appetizers,” Struss said.
The event will feature an art showcase, a silent auction, a raffle, gambling and a cash bar. The $45 ticket includes appetizers and $1,500 in “fun money” for gambling with. Costumes are welcome, Struss added.“My hope is (that) people value the community that is fostered at the summer concerts, so we can continue what has become a summer staple in Cambridge. We are proud that Midwest Fire Fest exposes Cambridge to a whole new generation of visitors,” Struss said.
