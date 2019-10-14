Roger Wilbur Anderson, 83, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Roger was born on February 12, 1936 in Whitewater to Raymond and Elsie (Schmidt) Anderson. Roger graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954. In 1955 he enlisted in the United States Air Force.
Roger was a member of the American Legion-Post 260 in Deerfield.
Roger is survived by a sister, Janet (Don) Snodie of Ocala, FL; nephew, Don (Lynn) Snodie of Cambridge; four nieces, Peni (Dan Bock) Kramer of Jefferson, Wanda (Jeff) Waters of Ocala, FL, Sheryl Snodie of Melbourne, FL, Lisa (Jay) Schrimsher of Oklawaha, FL; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great-niece and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 11 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, WI 53523. A visitation will take place from 10 A.M. until the time of services. A burial will take place following services at Rockdale Cemetery.
Nitardy funeral home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
