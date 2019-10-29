“I guess the third time’s the charm,” says Rob Pero, the owner of PeroDigm Design Studio in Cambridge.
In September, PeroDigm Design Studio was nominated for the third consecutive year to receive the statewide MarketPlace Governor’s Award for outstanding small business.
This year, the Cambridge company won.
It was one of 25 businesses nominated for the 2019 MarketPlace Governor’s Awards that recognize outstanding large, small and rising Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.
In the end, nine awards were given out, three in each category.
The awards were presented by Gov. Tony Evers and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), on Oct. 24 at the Potawatomi Hotel & Conference Center in Milwaukee.
“MarketPlace is a big event. This is my sixth year going and the third year we’ve been finalists. We won and it was really, really exciting,” Pero said this week in an interview at the company’s office in downtown Cambridge.
Pero said winners generally have some things in common. In addition to running a successful business, he said they are connected to local and statewide economic development organizations and are involved in efforts to support women, minority and disabled veteran-run enterprises and they give back by mentoring business newcomers.
For his part, Pero, who is an enrolled member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said he’s been involved in many groups, including the statewide American Indian Chamber of Commerce.
“It was through that relationship that I realized the opportunities like MarketPlace, to be recognized,” Pero said. “The American Indian Chamber of Commerce has been a great resource and support for our business since the beginning. They are the ones that point you down different paths, show you other doors that could be opened if you take that step, if you shake that hand, if make the telephone call, if you send the email.”
Pero has served as a mentor for young minority entrepreneurs and said he’s found that inspiring.
“It’s definitely important to give back,” he said.
In addition to its work for clients that includes public relations, branding and website design, PeroDigm Design Studio’s small staff also offers cultural awareness and diversity training. It has recently been tapped by some large companies to offer that to their employees, he said.
Companies that work on reservations or with Indian tribes in general succeed when they “understand that in order to have a good relationship they need to empathetic and conscientious of who these people are and what their history is, and where they are coming from,” Pero said. The training, he said, “helps these companies evolve and change internally to become more diverse and more culturally sensitive and considerate.”
