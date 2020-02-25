Thursday, Feb. 27
1.Mini Corn Dogs, Seasoned Fries, Broccoli, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Pot Pie
Friday, Feb. 28
1.Breaded Chicken Drumstick, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peas & Carrots, Cinn Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Cheese Lasagna
Monday, March 2
1.Breakfast Burrito, Sausage Patty or Turkey Bacon, Diced Breakfast Potatoes
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Strips
Tuesday, March 3
1.Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears
2.Pizza Line
Wednesday, March 4
1.Chicken Tender Wrap, Seasoned Fries, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Japanese Pan Noodles
Thursday, March 5
1.Soft Taco, Fiesta Beans, Corn, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Cuban Pork Sandwich
