Thursday, Feb. 27

1.Mini Corn Dogs, Seasoned Fries, Broccoli, Pears

2.Pizza Line

3.Chicken Pot Pie

Friday, Feb. 28

1.Breaded Chicken Drumstick, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peas & Carrots, Cinn Apples

2.Pizza Line

3.Cheese Lasagna

Monday, March 2

1.Breakfast Burrito, Sausage Patty or Turkey Bacon, Diced Breakfast Potatoes

2.Pizza Line

3.Chicken Strips

Tuesday, March 3

1.Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears

2.Pizza Line

Wednesday, March 4

1.Chicken Tender Wrap, Seasoned Fries, Applesauce

2.Pizza Line

3.Japanese Pan Noodles

Thursday, March 5

1.Soft Taco, Fiesta Beans, Corn, Warm Cinnamon Apples

2.Pizza Line

3.Cuban Pork Sandwich

