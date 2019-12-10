A tax incremental finance district tied to downtown Deerfield has seen the value of property within its boundaries more than triple since 2005, according to a budget report presented to the Deerfield Village Board on Dec. 9.
The Village Board on Dec. 9 approved a 2020 budget for its TIF#3. It encompasses Deerfield’s Main Street and Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park.
The budget reports notes that as of Jan. 1, 2019, the value of property in TIF #3 was about $34.2 million, up from $9.9 million on Jan. 1, 2005.
In 2020, TIF #3 is expected to generate about $498,000 in annual TIF increment. This is property tax revenue beyond what was being annually generated when the TIF district was created.
Financial consultant Ehlers & Associates, of Madison, has estimated that the village may have as much as $1.45 million in tax increment amassed in TIF District #3 by 2026, and available to spend on projects there, if the TIF District remains open that long.
TIF #3’s 2020 anticipated spending includes:
• about $415,000 in grants to downtown area businesses;
• a $125,000 developer’s incentive grant to Don Tierney;
• $405,000 to reconstruct West Nelson Street, including lowering the street bed, in front of Truckstar Collision Center;
•$500,000 on downtown revitalization projects;
• $40,000 to hire a contracted economic development coordinator;
• $21,500 for a environmental engineer to help it, jointly with Truckstar, submit to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation a brown fields grant to help cover Truckstar’s costs to expand on West Nelson Street.
The Village Board on Dec. 9 also approved 2020 budgets for two other TIF districts.
TIF District #4 was created in 2007. It stretches from the east side of Highway 73 westward, encompassing the intersection of Washburn Road, the Majestic Manor Drive neighborhood and the Deerfield Plaza shopping center developed in the 1970s that today contains Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, The Pickle Tree restaurant, a used car lot and a former grocery store now used by solar installer SpeedSolar as a warehouse.
TIF District #5 is also on the village’s south side. It runs from the west side of Highway 73 eastward toward Mud Creek and includes the site of Deerfield Auto Sales, 3510 State Highway 73, and a family farm owned by Walt and Irene Olson.
The Village Board in 2018 voted to close its TIF District #2, that encompassed the Deerfield Industrial Park.
In other matters on Dec. 9 the Village Board:
• Voted to send a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, expressing concern about delayed plans to reconstruct State Highway 73 through the village. The letter asked that a DOT representative visit Deerfield to see the current state of the highway, which is now scheduled to be reconstructed in 2023. Representatives from the DOT have come to Deerfield in recent months, “but we do not feel that they understand the seriousness of the road conditions, nor were they able to do any repairs at this time,” the letter said. “But without some temporary repairs being made the road will not last,” until 2023, it said.
- Voted to raise the cost of licensing dogs and cats in the village to $20 for spayed or neutered pets, and $25 for pets un-spayed and un-neutered. The $5 annual increase follows an increase in Dane County fees; fees collected by the village are a pass-through for that, McCredie said.
• Voted to restructure a municipal space needs subcommittee that has been talking about the future of village buildings including the Village Hall, to make it a formal village panel. Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said the subcommittee was originally loosely formed, to identify Village Board members who could help her prepare a request for proposal for consultants to conduct a space needs study of village buildings. Because it has not been a formal committee, no agendas have been posted and no meeting minutes kept. Based on community concerns, including from the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, about the lack of posted agendas and minutes, the Village Board voted to make the shift. Lack of such postings became an issue as the subcommittee began hearing from Barrientos Design & Consulting of Milwaukee, on a possible new Village Hall. In a report presented to the Village Board on Sept.23, Barrientos representatives estimated that constructing a brand-new Village Hall could cost $1.4 million to $1.75 million, not including extras like furniture, architect fees and buying a site. The Village Board on Nov. 11 vote 4-2 to hire Barrientos, at a cost of $16,000, to design and site a possible new Village Hall on two different lots adjacent to Fireman’s Park, and to weigh other sites suggested by community members.
