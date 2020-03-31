The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources want you to know it’s here for you and the great state of Wisconsin as we all go through the COVID-19 public health emergency together.
Gov. Tony Evers issued the “Safer at Home” order on March 24 to “help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work.” The order is effective through 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.
The DNR will continue operations, please understand that most of its staff is teleworking and may have limited access to files, delayed online connectivity and not in the field as usual. As such, the DNR is temporarily suspending the Outdoor Report.
The Safer at Home order (item 11.c) recognizes outdoor activity as an essential activity. As a result, all State Parks, Trails and Forests remain open and all fees are now waived. All current regulations apply for hunting, trapping and fishing seasons.
Distance is key during this public health emergency. Under the Safer at Home order, we must do all that we can to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Staying home as much as possible and limiting travel to your community is the best way to lower COVID-19 infection rates. If you do go out, implement social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from other people at all times.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. For updates, visit the DNR website or follow @WIDNR on Facebook, @wi_dnr on Instagram or @WDNR on Twitter.
For specific information regarding the COVID-19, we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.
Be more than safe, and stay healthy out there.
