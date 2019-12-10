The Cambridge Area Lions Club would like to express our appreciation for all who came out to enjoy the annual tree lighting in Veteran’s Park. We are honored to be able to continue this tradition bringing the community together to kick off the holidays. Much appreciation goes to all who helped install the flag pole Christmas tree including Lions members (and husband) Joe Sapienza, Greg Wicke, John Sherman, Michelle Krueger and Gary Trandell, as well as Jeff Wright, (Lion) Lee Ferrar and staff at the Village of Cambridge additionally Daryl Johnson from A1 Tree Service and John Adsit from Ready Electric. Appreciation also goes to Lions, Amy Posodsny, Diane Luginbuhl and Veronica Heenan as well as the Kruegers who served up hot chocolate and handed out jingle bells to the kids.
Much gratitude goes to Mary Kay Raether, the Cambridge Classic Christmas Chair at the Chamber, and the CD Players who did a beautiful job leading us in Christmas carols.
We hope you enjoy the holiday lights in Veteran’s Park. Looking forward to adding more next year!
- Carol Sapienza, Cambridge Area Lions Club Member
