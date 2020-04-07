The quilting group from Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge is using the two patterns below for their masks, that are both available on the internet:
1. A.B. Mask pattern: JessicaNandino@instructables.com
2. Olson Mask pattern by Unity Point Health. Keyword search: Unity Point Health Olson Mask. Link: https://www.unitypoint.org/filesimages/COVID-19/UnityPointHealth-OlsonMask-Instructions.pdf
The CDC has also posted facemask patterns on its website, https://www.cdc.gov.
