Thursday, Jan. 9

1.French Toast, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ

2.Pizza Line

3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips

Friday, Jan.10

1.BBQ Pork Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Carrots Raisins

2.Pizza Line

3.Baked Potato

Monday, Jan. 13

1.Sweet & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple

2.Pizza Line

3.Pesto Cavatappi

Tuesday, Jan. 14

1.Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Strawberry Cup

2.Pizza Line

3.Chick-Filet-A Sandwich,

Wednesday, Jan. 15

1.Hot Dog, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Apple Slices

2.Pizza Line

3.Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Thursday, Jan. 16

1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Peaches

2.Pizza Line

3.Chicken Strips

