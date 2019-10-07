Lowell J. Gjermo, age 86, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Agrace in Fitchburg. He was born in Stoughton on October 7, 1932, the son of Oscar and Ingebor Gjermo. Lowell graduated from Stoughton High School in 1950. On April 3, 1954 he married Sandra Munson. Lowell was a life long farmer and was involved in many different area farm groups. He was a life long member of West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Lowell was an avid sports fan, especially Packers, Badgers, Brewers and NASCAR. He is survived by his seven children, Brian (Diane), Beth (Greg) Weisensel, Brent (Louann), Brenda (Dan) Nelson, Bruce (Sherri), Brad (Dana) and Barry (Gayle Welch); son-in-law, Jason Fish; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (Ron) Furseth and Carol Brandt; nieces and nephews; friends; and beloved dog, Molly. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Belinda Fish; and brother, Dale Gjermo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, with Rev. Eric Bakken officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services Thursday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Koshkonong Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. A special thank you to the staff of Aster in Cottage Grove and Agrace HospiceCare Inc. and to all of our friends and family for their care and support. Please share your memories of Lowell at:www.CressFuneralService.com.
