Thurs., Oct. 17
1.French Toast, Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips
Fri., Oct. 18
1.BBQ Pork Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Peas & Carrots, Raisins
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Baked Potato, Toppings
Mon., Oct. 21
1.Sweet & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple
2.Pizza
3.Pesto Cavatappi, Bosco Stick
Tues., Oct. 22
1.Mac & Cheese, GreenBeans, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Chick-Filet-A Sandwich
Wed., Oct. 23
1.Mini Corn Dogs, Fries, California Medley, Pears
2.Pizza/Bosco Stick
3.Chef Salad
Oct. 24-25
NO SCHOOL
