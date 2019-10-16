Thurs., Oct. 17

1.French Toast, Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips

Fri., Oct. 18

1.BBQ Pork Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Peas & Carrots, Raisins

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Baked Potato, Toppings

Mon., Oct. 21

1.Sweet & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple

2.Pizza

3.Pesto Cavatappi, Bosco Stick

Tues., Oct. 22

1.Mac & Cheese, GreenBeans, Strawberry Cup

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Chick-Filet-A Sandwich

Wed., Oct. 23

1.Mini Corn Dogs, Fries, California Medley, Pears

2.Pizza/Bosco Stick

3.Chef Salad

Oct. 24-25

NO SCHOOL

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.