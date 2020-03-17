The Cambridge Village Board has unanimously voted to rezone a 27-acre site along U.S. Highway 12-18 at the village’s western gateway for business highway use.
The board on March 10 also unanimously agreed to a request from developer Todd Schultz, of Cambridge Real Estate Ventures, LLC, to combine three parcels on the site into one.
Village Board member Kathy Cunningham was absent.
The Village Board’s action followed a March 9 recommendation from its Plan Commission to approve the rezoning and merger of the parcels.
As was the case at the packed March 9 Plan Commission, residents of the adjacent Westridge Neighborhood spoke at the Village Board meeting, expressing concern about stormwater runoff and the proximity of the development to their homes.
Several local business owners also addressed the Village Board, saying they’re concerned about what might be built in the site, especially if new businesses there compete with those already operating locally.
Schultz was also in attendance, responding to comments from business owners, residents and Village Board members.
Schultz, who has abandoned efforts he last pursued in 2019 to secure village tax incremental financing for the project, said he has also abandoned an earlier vision to include multi-family housing.
Schultz continued at both the Plan Commission and Village Board meeting to stress that his work will be limited to preparing the site by laying infrastructure such as streets and sewer and water lines, and working with the village and state agencies such as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, to secure highway access.
He said he is now working with the DOT on an idea for a four-way stoplight at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134, the installation of which he would pay for. Schultz also recently secured a permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, to move a drainage ditch where would like the site’s main entrance to be.
Ultimately, Schultz has said, he will sell the lots to other developers who will be responsible for bringing in businesses and constructing buildings, and getting related village site plan and building approvals.
Christianne Laing, owner of Avid Gardener in downtown Cambridge, urged the Village Board to “proceed with caution,” regarding what’s allowed to be built on the site.
“The village, its residents and those who pass through will have to live with whatever is put on that space for quite a long time,” Liang said. “I would like to see it done in a way that enhances our existing village, not competes with but compliments what we currently have. My future and my livelihood are interdependent on the choices the Village Board makes.”
Mike Day, owner of the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly, also spoke at length.
“My obvious concern is I don’t want another grocery store coming into town,” Day said.
As he did at the Plan Commission meeting, Schultz stressed that he doesn’t believe the community’s population is great enough to interest fast food chains and other large retailers.
“This is a very small community, Schultz said.
Day countered, that “the ordinances are so broad that anyone with deep pockets can do what they want. If Walgreens does want to come here, they can. If Kwik Trip wants to come in, they can. In the business world, the deep pockets often win.
In addition to stormwater runoff, neighbors said they’re concerned about bright lights in a business park that might shine on their homes.
Neighbor Lisa Leadholm asked about plans for a natural buffer zone between homes and the business park, and generally expressed concern. “We have to be really careful about what is placed there. What is our vision?” Leadholm said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.