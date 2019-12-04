Cambridge will receive a dose of holiday spirit Dec. 6-8, during the Cambridge Classic Christmas celebration, an annual festival hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
Classic Christmas kicks off with a tree lighting in Veteran’s Park, 100 E. Main St., hosted by the Cambridge Area Lions Club on Friday, Dec. 6. It includes caroling, by the CD Players, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause at 6 p.m.
Following the tree lighting, people can can partake in holiday shop at the Elf Shelf sale, or watch a magic show at the Amundson Community Center. There will also be a downtown cocoa and cookie walk, and a chance to spend time with Santa at Badger Bank.
In downtown Cambridge between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, free family fun includes gingerbread houses, hayrides, ornaments at the Cambridge Historic Museum and visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause.
New this year is a cookie decorating and ornament station at Nikolay Middle School, hosted by the Cambridge PTO.
Classic Christmas wraps up Dec. 8 with Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. At the breakfast, people can take pictures with Santa, enjoy holiday music and make craft projects.
In addition to the Chamber of Commerce, other many organizations and churches are holding events:
- The Artfully Yours, Cambridge pop-up art gallery will be open Dec. 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Matt Kenseth museum, 210 W. Main St. It will feature art by Ben Zoltak, Michael Shael, Janet Nelson, Jeremy Jacobson, Keith Huiie, Lindsey Wehmeyer and Lynette Redner. A pop-up gallery at Ward’s Mercantile, 149 W. Main St., features art by Janet Nelson and Chris Steinmiller, hot chocolate, cider and treats.
- A new theater group, “HeART Strings Repertory Theatre” will perform a dinner theater production of “Scrooge’s Christmas” at Plow Restaurant, 159 W. Main St. on Dec. 5, 7 and 8 for dinner and dessert shows.
- Willerup United Methodist Church will perform its singing Christmas tree Dec. 7 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., and at 10 a.m. Dec. 8.
- Performers create a tree of garland and sing holiday tunes.
- London Moravian Church is having its cookie walk on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St.
- People can purchase cookies from the church. This is hosted by the Women’s Fellowship of the church.
- The Bel Canto Women’s Choir will perform at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Rd. on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
- The choir will sing a variety of holiday music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.