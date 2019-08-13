A teenage driver was cited for failure to control his vehicle in an Aug. 9 crash that took out the front window of a Cambridge business.
Rob Warren, owner of E-Serv, 201 W. Water St. in Cambridge, said he heard a loud crash around 2 p.m.
Local emergency responders came to the scene; no one was injured, a spokesman for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
“He basically was going to park here,” Warren said Monday morning, from his office parking lot near where the damaged window frame was now boarded up. “He hit the gas instead of the brake and shot through the window.”
“This is replaceable,” Warren went on. “It’s a window. Nobody got hurt.”
Highway 12-18 crash
Four people were hurt in an Aug. 12, three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12-18, near County Road W in the town of Deerfield. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office report, the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. when a vehicle that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12-18 stopped to turn left onto County Road W/Oak Park Road and was rear-ended by a second car. It wasn’t clear how the third car was involved. Cambridge, McFarland and Deer-Grove EMS all responded. Four people were taken to area hospitals. No information was available on whether any drivers were cited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.