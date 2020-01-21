Thurs., Jan. 23
1.Rotini Alfredo w/ on-side Chicken, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Fri., Jan. 24
1.Walking Taco
2.Pizza Line
3.Popcorn Chicken
Mon., Jan. 27
1.Chicken Teriyaki, White Rice, Stir-fry Veg., Pineapple
2.Pizza Line
3.Italian Sub, Pasta Salad
Tues., Jan. 28
1.Turkey Gravy, Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Craisins
2.Pizza Line
3.Hot Dog
Wed., Jan. 29
1.Chicken Tender Wrap, Fries, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Japanese Pan Noodles
Thurs., Jan. 30
1.Cheese Quesadilla, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza Line
3.Bacon Cheeseburger
