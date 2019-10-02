I am not a one-trick pony but my column is. For the “youngsters” who don’t know the term, a one-trick pony is a person who is skilled in only one area, expertized in one talent or one special thing.
That is my column: good recipes, memories and stories about family, our home and the lake. But there are columns I’ve written that are just for me.
I believe after looking at almost 20 years of “From Shirley’s Cottage” (and missing only 2 because of surgery and a missed deadline) I can toot my own horn just a little bit. I may not be an expert but I have experience and maybe a bit of skill under my belt.
I have more than one trick.
I will always have a recipe handy but there are things and ideas and subjects I care about that I would like to share before I kick the bucket. (An old saying, but I bet we all know what it means.)
I did very well in school. My school days were happy — I did very well --probably to the extent of being a nerd.
Even after all of that, I don’t remember much of history and government.
For the past several years I’ve been playing catch-up with Google. I want to vote knowing why I’m voting for the right person, not just that they are so cute. (Which I hate to say, I have done.)
But today, I can guarantee a good recipe.
If kale is not one of your favorite greens, please don’t knock it unless you’ve tried it. I would say try to get tender kale, but I don’t know how to know if it is tender. If it is a little tougher, just chew a little harder.
Kale Salad
Ingredients: cleaned and chopped fresh kale (discard tough stems), chopped green onions, grape tomatoes, pine nuts, crumbled feta cheese, salt and pepper to taste. Dressing: 2-3 T EVOO, 1 T sugar, 1/4 cup vinegar, a few squirts of lemon juice.
Directions: Dress salad just before serving. Mix all ingredients with kale, serve with garlic bread. Enjoy.
