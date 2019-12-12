A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Sat., Dec. 14:
Winter hike
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a winter hike Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at CamRock County Park 1, 68 County Highway B. It’s part of an outdoor events series for families this winter.
Sat., Dec. 14:
Fat tire bike demo
There will be a free demonstration of fat tire bikes at CamRock County Park 3 on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can try out bicycles through the park.
Sat., Dec. 14: Wine, Women and Song
The Yahara River Chorus and Quartets will perform a free holiday concert at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. The group will perform a barbershop-style show with local musicians. Donate an item to the Cambridge Food Pantry for entry.
Sat., Dec. 14: Gun violence vigil
The Cambridge High School chapter of March for Our Lives is holding a vigil to honor those affected by gun violence on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St. The public candlelight vigil is in honor of the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.Sunday, Dec. 15: Multi-ethnic caroling
Willerup United Methodist Church will hold a multi-ethnic caroling service on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the church, 414 W. Water St. People can listen to and sing multilingual Christmas carols, and join a potluck with multi-ethnic dishes after the service.
Sun., Dec. 15:
Winter Prelude
The annual Winter Prelude concert at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, is Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. CHS students will perform holiday music and serve desserts. For more information, and to purchase tickets, call (608) 423-4345.
Mon., Dec. 16:
Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will have a Movie Monday Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. They’re showing “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” a movie about a Formula One driver.
Thurs., Dec. 19: Graham cracker houses
People can make graham cracker houses at the Cambridge Community Library, 101 Spring Water Alley, on Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. This is a free Third Thursday program, supplies provided.
DEERFIELD
Thurs., Dec. 12: Dessert Show
The annual Holiday Dessert Show at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd., will be Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. DHS students in bands and choirs will perform holiday music, and desserts will be served. For more information, and to purchase tickets, call (608) 764-5431.Dec. 12-15: Deerfield Family Christmas
Deerfield’s Family Christmas takes place Thursday, Dec. 12, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. On Thursday, Dec. 12, the festival begins with the annual cookie walk and Festival of Trees in downtown Deerfield from 5-6:30 p.m. That is followed by the annual tree lighting and live music at 6:30 p.m. outside the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St. On Saturday, Dec. 14, the fun takes place at the Deerfield Community Center in Liberty Commons, 10 Liberty St., with free activities like gingerbread house building and horse-drawn carriage rides. On Sunday, the annual Breakfast with Santa will be held at the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Rd., from 7 a.m. to noon.
Sat., Dec. 14:
Cookie walk
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church will hold its 12th-annual cookie walk Dec. 14 from 9-11:30 a.m. People can purchase cookies and candy for $7 per pound, lefse and other nationality cookies. Coffee and hot cocoa will be served.
Sun., Dec. 15: Craft workshop
There is a free crafting workshop at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St., on Dec. 15 at 12:30 p.m. People can make sun stars that hang in windows with education company Kindred Traditions.
