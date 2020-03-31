Weeks into a pandemic that has shuttered some local businesses, and left some operating, we’re watching monetary aid, information and other resources start to flow toward shops, offices and industries.
The Small Business Administration, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, local Chambers of Commerce and OSHA (the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration) are just some of the organizations providing disaster loans, as well as guidance and support.
We can’t locally control the type or amount of assistance coming from the state or national level. But we can control the amount of support we personally provide to local businesses that are run by our friends and neighbors. We want to see them all still here come summer.
In an informal survey (see Business, page B4) local business owners shared with the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent how they’re faring.
We look forward to the day, soon, when the business that are now shut, reopen.
We look forward to seeing businesses that are still open, continue to operate.
We look forward to seeing local businesses stay afloat as they tap into newly available funds, information and resources.
We look forward to a continued conversation among local business owners and local residents, about how best to support each other.
And we look forward to spending and gifting, during the upcoming 2020 holiday season, all the local gift cards we purchased during the COVID-19 shutdown (not just the first day they reopen).
