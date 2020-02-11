BELLEVILLE — Gracie Korth made 10 buckets and scored 21 points for Cambridge, but was the only player in double figures as the Blue Jays were defeated, 60-50, by Belleville in a Capitol South girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Mary Hommen made three 3-pointers off the bench for Cambridge and Mayah Holzhueter scored six of her eight points in the first half.
Cambridge (9-9, 5-3 Capitol South) continues its season on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m. against first-place Marshall (14-4, 7-0).
BELLEVILLE 60, CAMBRIDGE 50
Cambridge 18 32 — 50
Belleville 33 27 — 60
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Jarlsberg 2 0-0 6, Korth 10 1-3 21, Holzhueter 2 4-6 8, Stenklyft 1 1-2 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Hommen 3 0-1 9. Totals — 19 6-14 50.
Belleville — Shrader 4 2-2 12, Kittleson 2 1-4 5, Stampfl 7 3-4 17, Grady 3 0-0 6, Foley 7 4-4 18, Smith 1 0-0 Totals — 24 0-14 60.
3-point goals — C 6 (Jarlsberg 2, Stenklyft, Hommen 3), B 2 (Shrader). Total fouls — C 17, B 14.
