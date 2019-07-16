The trains aren’t coming back to Deerfield or Cambridge.
We’ve known that for a long time.
They’ve been gone for a few decades in Deerfield, more than a century in Cambridge. There was a short-lived route, the Cannonball Run, between Cambridge and London around the turn of the 20th Century. Deerfield, meanwhile, was on a main line that ran east and west, in its day carrying passengers and freight, perhaps most importantly tobacco.
On a steamy summer day, the Glacial Drumlin State Trail that follows what once was the railroad route through and beyond Deerfield is undoubtedly a treasure.
I love running there, biking there, taking photos of my children on the wooden bridges a couple of miles out of town both directions, toward Cottage Grove and Lake Mills.
But sometimes, as I’m jogging along, I close my eyes and can hear the train whistle.
Similarly, if I stand on Water Street in downtown Cambridge, facing north toward Koshkonong Creek by the Keystone Grill, eyes closed, I can hear a ghost whoosh of train steam. Almost see it behind closed lids.
Sometimes, I think about what could have been. If, like Europe, where every little town still has a train station, we’d kept the trains. If we could still hop a train that within the hour could take us to downtown Madison. Or London.
That’s just nostalgia, people will say, and I concede.
I agree that except in heavily populated urban areas, train service is inefficient and expensive. The cost of relaying train tracks to every little town would be astronomical. More than a decade ago we studied at length – and gave up on – the idea of high-speed commuter rail between Madison and Milwaukee, largely due to the cost.
And if commuter rail service between Madison and Milwaukee doesn’t make financial sense, bringing rail service back to small towns like Cambridge and Deerfield won’t ever happen. Not that any of us expect it to return.
And not that we necessarily need it or want it. But on a hot July day, when you close your eyes and hear that ghost train whistle, it’s fun to imagine.
What could have been? If trains still came through downtown Cambridge and Deerfield.
And then you sigh and go on with your solitary bike ride or quiet walk through downtown Cambridge. Where the tracks once ran.
