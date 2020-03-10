There have been a lot of discussions in the community regarding the Performing Arts Center. People are considering both the pros and cons of what it will mean if it is approved in the upcoming referendum on April 7.
As the parent of a child who participates in the outstanding music programming that Cambridge Schools offer, I am surrounded by people who share my conviction that the PAC should be built. I’ve been even more interested however, in learning why some community members would oppose it. The main objection is clearly the cost.
As a tax payer I agree that it makes sense to examine it from a financial perspective. After some research, I discovered that the school district is actually in enviable financial shape. The debt from the 2013 expansion is well on its way to being paid off. Additionally, open enrollment brought in a net amount of $311,000 last year. Why? Because we invested seven years ago in improved school facilities and we now have a school system that attracts kids from other districts. Those other districts pay ours for each child who attends here. Last year that amounted to well over a quarter of a million dollars in revenue. These funds supplement local tax dollars, benefitting everyone here in our Cambridge School communities. A PAC will give our district the competitive edge to attract even more families and consequently generate even more revenue.
Yet another way in which the PAC will help pay for itself is by renting out the space for concerts, plays, lectures, dance recitals, and many other events that need a larger space. This will in turn bring additional economic gains for our local businesses; when people who attend events at the PAC patronize Cambridge stores, gas stations and restaurants.
For those who feel Cambridge is too small to sustain a PAC, they can look to Pardeeville, a nearby village that has a similar population. They recently built a larger, more expensive PAC than the one proposed for Cambridge. The plan for our PAC would definitely be more modest, and the Cambridge School Board would not have approved a referendum to build if it wasn’t financially realistic to do so. Additionally, the original plans and cost for the PAC were decreased because community feedback was respected and listened to.
The bottom financial line is that for most households in this district, the total cost to build the PAC is an extra 50 cents a day. Please vote YES on the PAC. The economic optimism of backing it will pay dividends to our community for generations.
- Kris Schaefer-Weiss, Cambridge
