Week after week there are articles in the Cambridge News about budgets and money needed for this and that.
About half the streets in Cambridge need replacing and there is $0 in the budget for repairs. The cleanup at the Melster site could be very expensive depending on what they find. The fire department and EMS need a new building $5 million. The fire department wants a new ladder truck. Very expensive but could save lives.
Now we have a group of people who want to spend 10-15 million to build an unneeded Performing Art Center. The small village of Cambridge cannot afford such extravagance. A great number of people in the Cambridge school district are retired and on a fixed income and cannot keep paying for all this. If this gets on a referendum please vote no.
-Dan Korth, Cambridge
