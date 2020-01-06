CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department has a Cambridge meal site for older adults at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. Meals are offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, at least one business day prior to a meal.
Friday, Jan. 24
Baked Ham
Yams
Mixed Salad
Dressing
Dinner Roll/Butter
Tropical Fruit
Apple Crisp
MO – Tomato/cheese sandwich
NCS – Spiced Pears
Salad option: Chicken Cranberry Bacon Bleu (CCBB) Salad. Mixed greens topped with diced chicken, bacon crumble, dried cranberries and bleu cheese crumbles. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: tropical fruit, dinner roll/butter, apple crisp
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Cheese Tortellini Bake
Bread Stick/Butter
Spinach
Mandarin Oranges
Blueberry Crisp
MO – Veggie Tortellini Bake
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Jan. 31
Stuffed Pepper Soup
Mixed greens
Dressing
Crackers
Warm Spiced Apple Slices
MO – Veggie Stuffed Pepper Soup
NCS – n/a
Salad option: 7 Layer Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with peas, celery, onion, mayo, shredded cheese, bacon and eggs. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: crackers, warm spiced apples
Community Activities Program
The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes, however. The cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. To make a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. the Monday before the luncheon.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Community Center
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
