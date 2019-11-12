Thurs., Nov. 14
Breakfast
French Toast
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Homemade Chili
Cornbread
Peaches
- Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Stick
Fri., Nov. 15
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Fish Patty on a Bun
Baked Beans
Applesauce
- Second Choice: Bosco Cheese Sticks
Mon., Nov. 18
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
BBQ Rib Patty on a Bun
Garlicky Green Beans
Baked Apples
- Second Choice: Hamburger
Tues., Nov. 19
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Asian Chicken Rice Bowl
Steamed Broccoli
Mandarin Oranges
Fortune Cookie
- Second Choice: Hamburger
Wed., Nov. 20
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Cini mini Cinnamon Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Homemade Grilled Cheese
Tomato Soup
Corn
- Second Choice: Hamburger
Thurs., Nov. 21
Breakfast
French Toast
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Lasagna
Peas
Grapes
- Second Choice: Hamburger
