CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
SUNDAY
Annual reports due
8 a.m. Choir practice
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Sunday school/Confirmation
2 p.m. Conference Town Hall Meeting, McFarland
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9 a.m. Peace Circle meets at Home Again
9:30 a.m. Prayers For Our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours
6:30 p.m. CART board meeting
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
7:30 p.m. Education meeting
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Lydia Circle at Grace
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
7 p.m. Laughing Through the
Bible
7 p.m. Finance Committee meeting
TUESDAY
7 p.m. Stewardship meeting
8 p.m. Grace Council meeting
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-confirmation
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Remove Christmas decorations
SUNDAY
10 a.m.Worship
11 a.m. Session
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
9:30 a.m. OA Workshop
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship service
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m. Bible class
4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. K-8 Sunday School
10 a.m Worship
MONDAY
4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25 p.m. Awana Club K-5th, Bring a Friend and Hat Day
6 p.m. Youth Group
6:30 p.m. Accountability Leadership Board meeting
THURSDAY
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Jerusalem Presentation
10 a.m. Sunday School
MONDAY
5 p.m. Fifth-grade Confirmation
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Seventh and eighth-grade Confirmation
6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9 a.m OWL Breakfast
2 p.m. Women’s Bible Study
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship w/Sunday School singing
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. WELCA meeting
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Quilters
5:30 p.m. Education Committee
6:30 p.m. Worship/Music Committee
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship Service
MONDAY
3:30 p.m. Bible Class, Jefferson
5 p.m. Church Council meeting
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Bible Study, Jefferson
6:30 p.m. Bible Study, Deerfield
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Sunday School
9 a.m. Worship followed by Council meeting
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.