CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SUNDAY

Annual reports due

8 a.m. Choir practice

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship 

10:15 a.m. Sunday school/Confirmation

2 p.m. Conference Town Hall Meeting, McFarland

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9 a.m. Peace Circle meets at Home Again

9:30 a.m. Prayers For Our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours

6:30 p.m. CART board meeting

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

7:30 p.m. Education meeting

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Lydia Circle at Grace

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship 

10 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

7 p.m. Laughing Through the

Bible

7 p.m. Finance Committee meeting

TUESDAY

7 p.m. Stewardship meeting

8 p.m. Grace Council meeting

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-confirmation

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Remove Christmas decorations

SUNDAY

10 a.m.Worship 

11 a.m. Session

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

9:30 a.m. OA Workshop

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship service

WEDNESDAY

3 p.m. Bible class

4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. K-8 Sunday School

10 a.m Worship

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25 p.m. Awana Club K-5th, Bring a Friend and Hat Day

6 p.m. Youth Group

6:30 p.m. Accountability Leadership Board meeting

THURSDAY

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Jerusalem Presentation

10 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

5 p.m. Fifth-grade Confirmation

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Seventh and eighth-grade Confirmation

6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

9 a.m OWL Breakfast

2 p.m. Women’s Bible Study

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship w/Sunday School singing

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. WELCA meeting

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Quilters

5:30 p.m. Education Committee

6:30 p.m. Worship/Music Committee

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

MONDAY

3:30 p.m. Bible Class, Jefferson

5 p.m. Church Council meeting

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Bible Study, Jefferson

6:30 p.m. Bible Study, Deerfield

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Sunday School

9 a.m. Worship followed by Council meeting

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

