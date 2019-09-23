The second week of the 18-hole Eclectic event continued at LRCC. First flight low net for today was April Mickelson. Low putts was Beth Gilpin. In Flight 2 Marion Stock was low net with a tie for second between Cindy Hartman and Dana Norville. Low putts in Flight 2 was Marlene Lee. April Mickelson had the only sunken approach on #13 today and the Blind Bogey was split between Sarah Baird and Betty Litscher. There were 3 birdies, April Mickelson on #7, Joyce Gehler on #12 and Cindy Hartman also on #12.
The 9-hole golfers played their round on the back nine today. In the first flight, first place low net was a tie between Denise Lind and Sue Adas. Jackie Slinde was second. Low putts went to Evie Lund and second low putts to June Schuler. In Flight 2, first place low net was Mary Heynis and second place Barb Johnston. Mary Heynis had low putts and Vicki O’Kane has the second lowest putts in Flight 2. Barb Moseley took both low net and low putts in Flight 3. Mary Heynis was the only sunken approach today on #12. The blind bogey was won by Vicki O’Kane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.