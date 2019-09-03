The Deerfield Village Board’s approval, Aug. 26, of prairie plantings under a solar array at its wastewater treatment plant also provided the go-ahead to put a solar array on the roof of its police station.
Last month, the board had put on hold plans by the non-profit Couillard Solar Foundation to install solar equipment on the roof of the Deerfield Police Station, until Cal and Laurie Couillard, who separately, and personally earlier this year funded the installation of a 230 kw solar array at the wastewater treatment plant site, got approval for new landscaping there.
Village Board members on Aug. 12 expressed concern about pooling water and weeds at the solar array site at the wastewater treatment plant on Industrial Park Road.
Early in 2019, Cal and Laurie Couillard also personally arranged and paid for the installation of a 450 kw solar array on the roof of Deerfield Middle-High School.
The vote to go ahead with both the prairie plantings and the police station solar array installation were unanimously approved on Aug. 26, with Don Kositzke and Jeremy McMullen absent.
Cal Couillard attended the Aug. 26 meeting. The vote that night followed a presentation by Stephen Hjort, of Eco-Resource Consulting, of Stoughton, about what prairie plantings might look like and what maintaining them might entail.
Hjort said the plants would be 2-3 feet high and colorful, with some thriving in shade and some in part-shade. He said such plants are native to Wisconsin and have a deep root system that allows them to infiltrate rainwater more effectively than turf grass.
“Believe it or not turf grass has almost the same runoff coefficient as blacktop, and very little infiltration,” Hjort said.
Hjort said there would be some tending required initially, but after three or four years the plants would mostly be self-sustaining, with small amount of hand trimming or hand-pulling each year, primarily of non-prairie plants that come up unwanted on the site.
He said the small amount of work required each year “offer a unique opportunity to get some community buy-in,” with groups like BSA Scouts potentially volunteering to help with maintenance.
Village Board member Scott Tebon called the prairie planting plan “a nice solution.”
The building at 7 E. Deerfield Street, that long housed Deerfield’s municipal police department, has since 2007 been home to a local law enforcement presence contracted through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Cal Couillard wrote in a May email that he envisions installing two solar arrays on the police station roof, with 10 modules each. “I have not seen the electrical bills from the department but believe that this size of array would go a long way toward meeting their electrical needs,” Couillard wrote.
The police station is just the start of the next push, Couillard said, writing that he envisions the foundation donating solar arrays “quickly” for the Deerfield Fire Station, village garage “and as many village locations as possible.”
The Couillards started the non-profit Couillard Solar Foundation in 2017 with a mission “to get as much solar generated power installed in the State of Wisconsin as we possibly can in the next five years.”
Truckstar Developer’s Agreement
In other matters on Aug. 26 the Village Board approved a developer’s agreement with Truckstar Collision Center, for expansion of its building on West Nelson Street.
The unanimous vote to approve the agreement followed a short closed session.
It’s another step toward final approval for Truckstar’s expansion, which has been in discussion for more than a year.
The village’s Plan Commission/Economic Development Committee on Aug. 19 recommended to the Village Board that a project plan for a new TIF district, TIF District #6, that encompasses Truckstar’s site, be approved. The TIF recommendations will be considered by the Village Board on Sept. 23.
The total $565,000 the village plans to spend through 2040 in TIF#6 includes $425,000 in developer’s incentives to Truckstar for its planned building expansion, remediation work and West Nelson Street improvements including lowering the roadbed. The remaining $140,000 will cover the cost of creating TIF #6 and other administrative costs.
In addition to the village TIF investment, Truckstar has said it plans to invest about $2.2 million of its own money to roughly double the size of its facility including adding eight new drive-through truck bays with overhead doors that exit onto West Nelson Street.
Truckstar President Stephanie said at the Aug. 26 meeting that she was “excited” to see the progress on the expansion project.
