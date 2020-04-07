Older and with a slight disability, Barb Gregory, of Cambridge, has been homebound during the coronavirus pandemic.
Her fingers haven’t been still, though.
With coordination help from Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge, where many of them normally gather to quilt for charity, Gregory and about 10 other women are hand-sewing cloth coronavirus masks.
Gregory estimates each cotton mask takes about a half hour to finish. In the past couple of weeks, Grace Lutheran has passed on to the group nearly 300 requests, and Gregory says most of those masks have been delivered to wearers.
They have found their way to a host of local places including Home Again assisted living center in Cambridge, the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly grocery store, local apartment homes and the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART).
They’re also being worn by Cambridge-area EMTs when they’re off-duty, to keep them healthy and available to respond to calls. On-duty, EMTs wear medical-grade masks, EMS Director Bob Salov said.
“We are using them to stay healthy; they are very helpful in that way,” Salov said. “The Cambridge EMS very much appreciates the donation.”
Gregory said some have also gone to Cross Plains, to an assisted living home her brother runs there.
Melissa Meboe, community director at Home Again assisted living, said the Grace Lutheran quilters “have sewn some very beautiful protective wear for our staff.”
The masks are being combined with other measures, including health checks as staff come on duty, to ensure that Home Again residents remain healthy, Meboe said.
“We are working diligently to protect ourselves to the best of our ability, and to protect our residents,” Meboe said.
Home Again has also received hand-sewn masks from the families of residents and staff members, Meboe said.
She thanked all of the sewers.
“We appreciate what they have done to help protect us and to brighten up our facility. The patterns are absolutely beautiful.”
Requests continue to come in, Gregory said. And with a new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, that masks now be worn by all Americans out in public, Gregory said she expects more.
To keep control of the requests, the Grace Lutheran group has asked that those all go through the church office, at (608) 423-3135. Local residents interested in joining in the sewing can also call that number for more information.
Gregory said the group is making two different styles.
One is from a pattern designed by a Madison nurse, that uses hair ties that go over the wearer’s ears. The second is a bandana-style.
The finished masks are made of cotton quilting fabric and are machine washable “so you can keep them clean,” Gregory said.
They are not surgical-quality masks, but they do make a difference, Gregory said.
“This mask is better than nothing. It’s better than the paper ones you find when you walk into the clinic,” Gregory said.
The group is drawing from large stores of its own quilting fabric, much of it colorful and filled with interesting patterns.
“They’re pretty and each one is different. I have some Green Bay Packers ones and we have some flowers ones, all different types,” Gregory said.
The group has accepted donations of cash to help purchase supplies, like replacement cutting blades when those go dull and sewing machine needles when those break.
For now, Gregory said, the group has enough fabric.
“I am a quilter so I have lots of fabric,” Gregory said.
She said participating sewers, most of whom are older and like her are spending the coronavirus pandemic isolated at home, have found the work gratifying.
“It makes us feel good, this is something we are capable of doing. We want to do what we can to help. There are so many other things that need to be done, that I am not capable of doing,” Gregory said.
