“Without collaboration our growth is limited to our own perspectives.” Robert John Meehan
If you are looking at this headline and thinking to yourself that it seems like not too long ago you were reading about the district Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) you are right! (and your memory is pretty good) It hasbeen four years since the last CAC was formed for the purpose of evaluating the needs of the district related to curriculum, technology and facilities. At the November school board meeting, board president Jim Haak announced the creation of another Citizens Advisory Committee to once again look at our current and future needs.
Now we are looking for interested community members! If you are curious about how school funding and future planning decisions take place, this is a great committee to join. Our past CAC members had varying interests, varying career fields, some with children in the district, others with no children in the district, but the one thing they had in common was a general desire to learn more about school district planning for the future.
One role of the CAC is to help plan and analyze the spring community survey. We use the survey to gather feedback and ideas from the community which is very helpful to future planning. Based on previous comments, the community appreciates having an opportunity to provide feedback through this format.
The CAC’s role in analyzing the survey is an essential part of their work.
So, you may be wondering about the time commitment. The CAC meetings will begin in January and typically average one to two meetings per month. Based on the work of previous CAC groups, I expect that the CAC will likely meet until May or June at which time they will be ready to give any agreed upon recommendations to the school board. The meetings take place at the high school in the evening, and we strive to put a time limit on the meetings so that our work is efficient and effective in the time we spend together.
If you think this kind of collaborative work might be of interest to you, please give me a call at school at 764-5431 or send me an email at jensenm@deerfield.k12.wi.us. I would love to tell you more about the process and invite you to participate.
