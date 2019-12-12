Thurs., Dec. 12
Rotini Alfredo w/ Chicken or Turkey Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
Fri., Dec. 13
Pepperoni Pizza or PBJ, Broccoli, Pineapple
Mon., Dec. 16
Build Your Own Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza or Turkey Sandwich, Pears
Tues., Dec. 17
Turkey Gravy or Ham Sandwich Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Craisins
Wed., Dec. 18
Pizza Sticks w/Pizza Sauce or PBJ, Broccoli, Applesauce
Thurs., Dec. 19
Cheese Quesadilla or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
