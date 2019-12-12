Thurs., Dec. 12

Rotini Alfredo w/ Chicken or Turkey Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce

Fri., Dec. 13

Pepperoni Pizza or PBJ, Broccoli, Pineapple

Mon., Dec. 16

Build Your Own Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza or Turkey Sandwich, Pears

Tues., Dec. 17

Turkey Gravy or Ham Sandwich Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Craisins

Wed., Dec. 18

Pizza Sticks w/Pizza Sauce or PBJ, Broccoli, Applesauce

Thurs., Dec. 19

Cheese Quesadilla or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.