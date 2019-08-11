A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Workshops at Anew Vintage Dream
There will be artistic workshops throughout August at Anew Vintage Dream, 1 Mill St. in Cambridge. Advanced registration with payment is required, either in person, over the phone or online at anewvintagedream.com. Upcoming workshops include:
- Aug. 16 from 5-8 p.m.-- Shadow Boxes
- Aug. 18 from 1-3 p.m. Photo Blocks
- Aug. 22 from 5-8 p.m. -- Furniture Painting
- Aug. 21 from 8-10 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. -- Vision Boards
- Aug. 24 from 8-10 a.m. -- Shadow Boxes
- Aug. 25 from 1-3 p.m. -- State String Art
- Aug. 29 from 5-8 p.m.-- Hello Fall Signs
- Aug. 28 from 8-10 a.m. or 6-8 p.m.-- Gratitude Journals
More information: (608) 423-2253.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Knit and Sip
Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a Knit and Sip event Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Kindfolk Coffee Co., 214 W. Main St. People can work on their knitting projects together while having food and drinks from the coffee shop. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Ladies Aid Summer Supper
Rockdale Lutheran Church is holding a Ladies Aid Summer Supper Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at 107 Water St. in Rockdale. On the menu will be scalloped potatoes and ham, salads, desserts, coffee or milk. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children six to twelve, and free for children under six. More information: (608) 423-3949.
Friday, Aug. 16: Shekinah King show
Shekinah King, a local singer/songwriter/keyboard player, will perform at the Cambridge Winery from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 16, at 700 Kenseth Way. Admission to the show is free. More information: (608) 423-2348.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Try Cambridge Tri
The Try Cambridge Tri, an annual sprint-distance triathlon, will be Aug. 18 at 7 a.m. Athletes will swim in Lake Ripley, bike 13 miles in the area, and run a 5K through downtown Cambridge. Registration fees are reduced until Aug. 13 -- $75 for individuals and $115 for a relay. The day of the event, the cost is $90 for the sprint and $135 for a relay. Registration is open now. Participants will get a t-shirt and medal. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Pizza on the Farm
Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is holding “Pizza on the Farm” Aug. 18 from 4:30-8 p.m, with live music and pizza. More information: (608) 469-2319.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Oakland Conservation Club Fundraiser
The Oakland Conservation Club is having its annual fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 18 at the club, three miles East of Cambridge on Highway A. The fundraiser will have a merchandise trap shoot, live music by Dan Reilly at 3 p.m., food and refreshments. More information: (608) 444-3885.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Worship and Picnic
Willerup United Methodist Church is hosting worship and a picnic Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willerup Bible Camp, N4314 Alpine Village Rd. in Cambridge. Worship begins at 10 a.m., with a potluck and barbeque chicken lunch, and games, to follow. Baptisms in the lake will be available, contact the church if interested. No services will be held at 414 W. Water St. on Aug. 18. More information: (608) 423-3777.
Monday, Aug. 19: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library is showing a movie matinee on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The movie is E.T. to fit the summer library program outer space theme. Popcorn will be served. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Aug. 22-25: “Peter Pan Jr.”
CD Players Theater is performing “Peter Pan Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday Aug. 22, 23, 24 and 25 at the Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St. The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 23 and 24. There will be an 11 a.m. matinee on Aug. 24 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 25. Tickets will be available at the door or at cdplayerstheater.com. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Rockdale Bar Shindig
The fifth-annual Rockdale Bar Shindig is Aug. 24 from 1-6 p.m. There will be a parade at 1 p.m., followed by a pig roast and live music. Wayne Road will perform from 2-6 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: London Lodge Dog Show
London Lodge Assisted Living will host a dog show on Aug. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at W9095 London Rd. This is the tenth annual show, with food, raffles and dogs. Proceeds go to the Jefferson County Humane Society. More information: (608) 253-1558.
Thursday, Sept. 5: Community Cafe
There will be a free Community Cafe Sept. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High Schoo, 403 Blue Jay Way. The September meal is hosted by East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. More information: (608)423-8108.
Friday, Sept. 6: Rusty Hearts show
The Rusty Hearts, an oldies band, will play at Rockdale Bar & Grill Sept. 6 from 7-11 p.m. at 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Saturday, Sept. 7: CFD Appreciation Day
Sept. 7 is the 2019 Cambridge Fire Department Appreciation Day, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. The event includes a poker run, car show, bingo, raffles, a food and beer tent and live music. Admission to the park is free. Event proceeds go to the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department. The Driftless, a local country/bluegrass/folk band, plays from 3:30-7 p.m. Saving Savannah, a country/rock cover band, will play from 7-11 p.m. More information: (608) 334-9818.
DEERFIELD
Thursday, August 15: Music in the Park
There will be a free summer concert Thursday, August 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Fireman’s Park Pavilion. The show is part of the “Music in the Park” concert series, hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. Steadfast, a local christian band, will perform. More information: www.deerfieldchamberofcommerce.com/.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Community Fun Festival
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Fun Festival Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Deerfield. Live music will be provided by By Request, the Promised Band, the Tim Hansen Band and the Kristy B Band. There will be food and drink for sale, children’s activities like face painting and a bouncy house, a bags tournament, a raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will help restore the church’s bell tower. More information: 764-5885.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Album Release Concert
Steel Blossoms, a duo of Americana singer/songwriters, will hold a concert at Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18, on Aug. 18. The show will celebrate the release of a new album by the musicians. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with music performed by a six-piece band from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, with food and alcohol available for purchase as well. More information: (608) 764-8488.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Vision Board Workshop
The Deerfield Coffeehouse will hold a vision board workshop on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at 50 N. Main St. People can try creating visual representations of their goals. Supplies will be provided. More information: (608) 764-3118.
