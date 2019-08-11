A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.

CAMBRIDGE

Workshops at Anew Vintage Dream

There will be artistic workshops throughout August at Anew Vintage Dream, 1 Mill St. in Cambridge. Advanced registration with payment is required, either in person, over the phone or online at anewvintagedream.com. Upcoming workshops include:

  • Aug. 16 from 5-8 p.m.-- Shadow Boxes
  • Aug. 18 from 1-3 p.m. Photo Blocks
  • Aug. 22 from 5-8 p.m. -- Furniture Painting
  • Aug. 21 from 8-10 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. -- Vision Boards
  • Aug. 24 from 8-10 a.m. -- Shadow Boxes
  • Aug. 25 from 1-3 p.m. -- State String Art
  • Aug. 29 from 5-8 p.m.-- Hello Fall Signs
  • Aug. 28 from 8-10 a.m. or 6-8 p.m.-- Gratitude Journals

More information: (608) 423-2253.

Thursday, Aug. 15: Knit and Sip

Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a Knit and Sip event Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Kindfolk Coffee Co., 214 W. Main St. People can work on their knitting projects together while having food and drinks from the coffee shop. More information: (920) 342-0496.

Thursday, Aug. 15: Ladies Aid Summer Supper

Rockdale Lutheran Church is holding a Ladies Aid Summer Supper Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at 107 Water St. in Rockdale. On the menu will be scalloped potatoes and ham, salads, desserts, coffee or milk. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children six to twelve, and free for children under six. More information: (608) 423-3949.

Friday, Aug. 16: Shekinah King show

Shekinah King, a local singer/songwriter/keyboard player, will perform at the Cambridge Winery from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 16, at 700 Kenseth Way. Admission to the show is free. More information: (608) 423-2348.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Cambridge Community PRIDE Bus
 
The Cambridge community is filling a bus to the OutReach Magic Festival - A Pride Celebration on Sunday, August 18.  The bus will leave from Cambridge Public Library at 12:15 p.m. and return by 4:30 p.m. Suggested donation $5/student, $10/adult, $20/family. OutReach Magic Festival: A PRIDE Celebration event will offer activities for all ages, entertainment, food and merchant vendors, information booths, and more! it will also focus on bringing the community together for celebration, healing, and rejuvenation. OutReach Magic Festival Coalition Members include the Community Pride Coalition and Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus.For more information about The OutReach Magic Festival, see https://www.outreachmagicfestival.org/.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Try Cambridge Tri

The Try Cambridge Tri, an annual sprint-distance triathlon, will be Aug. 18 at 7 a.m. Athletes will swim in Lake Ripley, bike 13 miles in the area, and run a 5K through downtown Cambridge. Registration fees are reduced until Aug. 13 -- $75 for individuals and $115 for a relay. The day of the event, the cost is $90 for the sprint and $135 for a relay. Registration is open now. Participants will get a t-shirt and medal. More information: (608) 423-8108.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Pizza on the Farm

Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is holding “Pizza on the Farm” Aug. 18 from 4:30-8 p.m, with live music and pizza. More information: (608) 469-2319.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Oakland Conservation Club Fundraiser

The Oakland Conservation Club is having its annual fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 18 at the club, three miles East of Cambridge on Highway A. The fundraiser will have a merchandise trap shoot, live music by Dan Reilly at 3 p.m., food and refreshments. More information: (608) 444-3885.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Worship and Picnic

Willerup United Methodist Church is hosting worship and a picnic Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willerup Bible Camp, N4314 Alpine Village Rd. in Cambridge. Worship begins at 10 a.m., with a potluck and barbeque chicken lunch, and games, to follow. Baptisms in the lake will be available, contact the church if interested. No services will be held at 414 W. Water St. on Aug. 18. More information: (608) 423-3777.

Monday, Aug. 19: Movie Monday

The Cambridge Community Library is showing a movie matinee on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The movie is E.T. to fit the summer library program outer space theme. Popcorn will be served. More information: (608) 423-3900.

Aug. 22-25: “Peter Pan Jr.”

CD Players Theater is performing “Peter Pan Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday Aug. 22, 23, 24 and 25 at the Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St. The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 23 and 24. There will be an 11 a.m. matinee on Aug. 24 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 25. Tickets will be available at the door or at cdplayerstheater.com. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 24: Rockdale Bar Shindig

The fifth-annual Rockdale Bar Shindig is Aug. 24 from 1-6 p.m. There will be a parade at 1 p.m., followed by a pig roast and live music. Wayne Road will perform from 2-6 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323. 

Wednesday, Aug. 28: London Lodge Dog Show

London Lodge Assisted Living will host a dog show on Aug. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at W9095 London Rd. This is the tenth annual show, with food, raffles and dogs. Proceeds go to the Jefferson County Humane Society. More information: (608) 253-1558.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Community Cafe

There will be a free Community Cafe Sept. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High Schoo, 403 Blue Jay Way. The September meal is hosted by East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. More information: (608)423-8108.

Friday, Sept. 6: Rusty Hearts show

The Rusty Hearts, an oldies band, will play at Rockdale Bar & Grill Sept. 6 from 7-11 p.m. at 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.

Saturday, Sept. 7: CFD Appreciation Day

Sept. 7 is the 2019 Cambridge Fire Department Appreciation Day, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. The event includes a poker run, car show, bingo, raffles, a food and beer tent and live music. Admission to the park is free. Event proceeds go to the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department. The Driftless, a local country/bluegrass/folk band, plays from 3:30-7 p.m. Saving Savannah, a country/rock cover band, will play from 7-11 p.m. More information: (608) 334-9818.

DEERFIELD

Thursday, August 15: Music in the Park

There will be a free summer concert Thursday, August 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Fireman’s Park Pavilion. The show is part of the “Music in the Park” concert series, hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. Steadfast, a local christian band, will perform. More information: www.deerfieldchamberofcommerce.com/.

Saturday, Aug. 17: Community Fun Festival

St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Fun Festival Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Deerfield. Live music will be provided by By Request, the Promised Band, the Tim Hansen Band and the Kristy B Band. There will be food and drink for sale, children’s activities like face painting and a bouncy house, a bags tournament, a raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will help restore the church’s bell tower. More information: 764-5885.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Album Release Concert

Steel Blossoms, a duo of Americana singer/songwriters, will hold a concert at Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18, on Aug. 18. The show will celebrate the release of a new album by the musicians. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with music performed by a six-piece band from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, with food and alcohol available for purchase as well. More information: (608) 764-8488.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Vision Board Workshop

The Deerfield Coffeehouse will hold a vision board workshop on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at 50 N. Main St. People can try creating visual representations of their goals. Supplies will be provided. More information: (608) 764-3118.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.