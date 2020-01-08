A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.CAMBRIDGE
Friday, Jan. 10: Parents’ Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting a parents night out on Jan. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms at 802 W. Water St. Kids in grades 4K-5 will enjoy indoor fun and a snack. Pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Ice fishing
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting ice fishing from 10 a.m. to noon at Ripley Park, 4310 Park Rd. Part of an outdoor events series for families this winter. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Saturday, Jan 11: Ladies Day Away
Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away on Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Free activity space for women to bring activities and spend time away from home. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Sunday, Jan. 12: Railyard Fitness
Fort HealthCare is hosting its Railyard fitness course every Sunday in January from 2-4 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. People can exercise on an indoor obstacle course for free in January, working on their core strength, heart health, balance, flexibility and coordination.
Sunday, Jan. 12: PFLAG meeting
There will be a PFLAG meeting on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. PFLAG is a national nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies. The Cambridge chapter of the organization holds a support meeting every month.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: CPR Workshop
The Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service is holding a public CPR class on Jan. 15 from 6-10 p.m. at the EMS Station, 271 W. Main Street. The course will teach people to perform CPR to help friends and family, without requiring testing. A $10 donation suggested.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Fun with 4-H
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a 4-H activity night Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. There will be stations with demonstrations from the Cambridge 4-H club, fair animals, snowflake-making, beading and bike repair. This is a free Third Thursday Program event.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Self- defense workshop
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a self-defense workshop Jan. 18 from 1-5 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Teach women ages 14 and up to protect themselves. The cost is $50 for residents and $65 for non-residents.
Sunday, Jan. 19: Dementia-friendly training
The Cambridge Wellness Collaborative is training businesses and local organizations on how to best serve people with dementia or caregivers. The free training will be Jan. 19 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. People should contact Lesli Rumpf if they would like to participate.
Sunday, Jan. 19: Railyard Fitness
Fort HealthCare is hosting its Railyard fitness course every Sunday in January from 2-4 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. People can exercise on an indoor obstacle course for free in January, working on their core strength, heart health, balance, flexibility and coordination.
LONDON
Saturday, Jan. 18: London Chili Cook-off
The London Community Center is hosting its eleventh-annual chili cook-off on Jan. 18 from 1-5 p.m. at 3655 County Road O. People can sample and judge chili offerings, listen to live music by The Bad Randy’s. People interested in entering chili in the competition should register at 12 p.m., with their entry fee, and prepare chili before the competition. Proceeds support the London Community Center.
DEERFIELD
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Cemetery annual meeting
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the education center, 3494 Oak Park Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.